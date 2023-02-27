SOFTBALL

SC State goes 0-4 at HBCU Celebration Classic

South Carolina State’s softball team went 0-4 at the HBCU Celebration Classic held at Alabama State University over the weekend.

The Lady Bulldogs opened the series Friday with a 2-1 loss to host ASU. Aaliyah Felder had two hits to lead SC State and Destiny Calloway provided the offense with a solo home run.

On Saturday, SC State dropped a second game to the Lady Hornets 6-3 and a 6-2 decision against Alabama A&M.

Against ASU, DeAsia Lowther and Taylor Alexander each recorded two hits to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Calloway added a hit and two RBIs. Jamaisha Prince provided the offense against A&M with a hit and two RBIs.

SC State closed the event Sunday with a 13-8 loss to Florida A&M. The Lady Bulldogs opened the game with a five-run first inning, but gave up nine runs over the first three innings to the Lady Rattlers. Marissa Marshall led SC State with three hits and three RBIs. Calloway, Felder, Lowther, Madison Boyd and Jade Hendricks each added an RBI.

SC State (0-7) will play host to four-game series with St. Peter’s University beginning Tuesday, March 7.

BASEBALL

USC-Beaufort sweeps Panthers

Claflin’s baseball team traveled to Bluffton for a three-game series with Peach Belt Conference foe USC-Beaufort. The Sand Sharks earned a three-game sweep of Claflin, outscoring the Panthers 41-3.

In Friday’s opener, DeShawnte Carraway gave Claflin an early lead with a sacrifice fly that scored Rufus Hurdle Jr. Malcolm Brown added a hit and an RBI in the 19-2 loss.

Saturday, the Sand Sharks defeated Claflin 10-0 as USC-Beaufort’s Cam Dimidjian recorded the program’s first perfect game throwing seven innings without allowing a base runner.

In Sunday’s finale, Joshua Cooper had three hits and two stolen bases in the Panthers 12-1 loss. Carraway provided the offense with an RBI single that scored Kobe Miller.

Claflin will be at home Tuesday when they play host to Voorhees.

USC freshman gets national honor

South Carolina freshman Ethan Petry was named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Week. He was 7-of-17 at the plate with six runs scored, four home runs and nine RBIs and accounted for the only run the Gamecocks scored in a 1-0 win over Penn Saturday.

Hall earns SEC honor

South Carolina pitcher Noah Hall was named the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Pitcher of the Week. He improved to 2-0 on the season after throwing eight innings against Penn Saturday. He struck out 12 batters, walked none and gave up zero runs in a 1-0 victory over the Quakers.

BASKETBALL

Clemson's Tyson named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Graduate forward Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) was named ACC Player of the Week, as voted on by a panel of media members, for his performances in Clemson University men’s basketball’s wins over Syracuse and NC State. In the win over the Wolfpack, Tyson became the all-time games played leader in Clemson history (135).

This is Tyson’s second weekly honor of his career. He was also named a Player of the Week after his 31-point, 15-rebound performance against NC State (Jan. 2).

Tyson averaged 20.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in a 2-0 week for Clemson. He scored a game-high 29 points and added 10 rebounds in a 91-73 win over Syracuse. He then added his second double-double of the week and 14th of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds in a win over NC State.

His 14 double-doubles are now tied for ninth all-time in Clemson history for a single season.

Tyson ranks 12th in the nation in double-doubles and is second in the ACC. He’s first in defensive rebounding per game (8.10) and third nationally. His 274 rebounds are fourth in the league and 22nd nationally.

The Tigers will play at Virginia on Tuesday, Feb. 28 before returning home for Senior Night on Saturday, March 4 in the regular season finale against Notre Dame.

FOOTBALL

Gamecocks set to work out for NFL Scouts

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina football program will hold its annual Pro Timing Day at noon on Monday, March 13, when 13 draft-eligible former Gamecock players are slated to work out for NFL coaches and scouts.

Those former Gamecock players expected to participate include: Nate Adkins, Christian Beal-Smith, Jalen Brooks, Eric Douglas, Sherrod Greene, Jovaughn Gwyn, Brad Johnson, Zacch Pickens, Devonni Reed, Darius Rush, Cam Smith, Josh Vann and Dylan Wonnum. Brooks, Gwyn, Pickens, Rush and Smith have been invited to the NFL Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 28 through March 6.

The event is closed to the general public. The Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility workout portion of Pro Timing Day will be open to the media.