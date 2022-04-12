COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: TJ Madlock leaving SC State team

Multiple news outlets reported Tuesday that SC State freshman basketball player TJ Madlock has entered the transfer portal.

The announcement came after his father left South Carolina State to become the new head basketball coach at Alabama State Monday. Tony Madlock led the Bulldogs to a 15-16 record in his lone season in Orangeburg.

TJ Madlock started 31 games for the Bulldogs, and was named third-team All-MEAC after leading SC State in scoring (12.7 points per game), assists (99) and steals (42). He was also named to the MEAC All-Rookie team.

According to 24/7 Sports, Madlock was rated the No. 11 prospect in the state of Tennessee coming out of high school. He had offers from Lamar, New Orleans, Florida Atlantic and Arkansas-Little Rock.

Carolina welcomes Braves trophy tour

COLUMBIA -- The Atlanta Braves announced that South Carolina softball is among the stops on their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist.

Fans who attend South Carolina's softball doubleheader against Furman on Wednesday, April 20, will have an opportunity to take photos with the Braves 2021 World Series trophy from 4-7 p.m.

The doubleheader begins at 2 p.m. and will be a free event to the public.

The World Champions Trophy Tour presented by Truist is making 151 stops across Braves Country, honoring their 151st year as a franchise.

Kierra Fletcher joins Staley team

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Kierra Fletcher (Warren, Mich.) will join the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer from Georgia Tech. She will be eligible to play for the 2022-23 academic year.

A 5-foot-9 guard, Fletcher missed the 2021-22 season with a foot injury but started for four seasons at Georgia Tech prior to the injury, averaging 31.7 minutes for her career. She led the team in assists each of her first three seasons and developed into a consistent outside shooter in her final season on the court.

Fletcher joins freshmen Talaysia Cooper (Turbeville/East Clarendon) and Ashlyn Watkins (Columbia/Cardinal Newman) as additions to Staley's 2022-23 roster.

Staley chosen for Heritage Award

COLUMBIA -- Two-time national champion coach Dawn Staley and state Sen. Kelvin Johnson will be recognized for outstanding achievements during the annual Preserving Our Places in History awards luncheon at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, in Columbia.

The ceremony is part of the Cultural and Historic Preservation Conference hosted by the non-profit WeGOJA Foundation, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Carolina Archives and History Center at 8301 Parklane Road.

Under the theme “Historic Preservation: One Step Closer to Social Justice,” the conference will feature discussions from some of the state’s and nation’s leading historians drawing connections between lessons learned from the past and the pursuit of social justice today. More here https://www.wegoja.org/popih-awards.

Clemson set for Emerald Classic

CLEMSON – Clemson University men’s basketball will play in the 2022 Emerald Coast Classic held at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla.

The tournament will be held Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 25-26, 2022. Joining the Tigers will be California, Iowa and TCU.

Clemson hires director of football training

CLEMSON — Clemson Athletics announced today that it has hired Pat Richards as Director of Football Athletic Training.

Richards’ hiring was the result of Clemson’s national search to find a premier addition to its Sports Medicine team. Members of Clemson’s administration, including Senior Associate Athletic Director for Student Services and Performance Natalie Honnen and Clemson team physicians Dr. Len Reeves, Dr. Steve Martin and Dr. Tenley Murphy helped guide search efforts in conjunction with Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Chief of Football Administration Woody McCorvey. Richards’ addition reinforces Clemson Sports Medicine’s stated commitment to providing up-to-date medical care to student-athletes and advocation of holistic lifestyle changes to promote athletic leadership.

Richards comes to Clemson after having most recently served as associate director of sports medicine at the University of Houston, working as the head trainer for the Cougars’ 12-2 season and No. 17 final national ranking last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0