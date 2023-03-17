The University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees approved a two-year contract extension for Athletics Director Ray Tanner during its March meeting Friday.

Tanner’s previous contract, set to expire in June 2024, will now run through June 2026.

Tanner's new base salary increases from $408,771 to $562,187 for the next contract year, a nearly 38% increase. His supplemental income of $150,000 and media/outside compensation of $462,813 remain the same. Tanner will make $1,175,000 annually under the extension.

Under Tanner’s watch as head of athletics, Gamecock student-athletes have posted a cumulative 3.0 grade-point average or better in 32 consecutive semesters.

Since 2015, Gamecock student-athletes have earned more SEC Academic Honor Roll honors than any other school.

The Gamecocks have won three national championships (2014 equestrian; 2017, 2022 women’s basketball), 17 SEC regular season and tournament championships and have posted three of the top six finishes in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup All-Sports Standings in school history.

After a historic regular season, the No. 1 ranked Gamecock women’s basketball team began their NCAA tournament run Friday afternoon, seeking to defend last year’s national title.

The Gamecocks football team defeated two top 10 teams last year and were ranked 23rd in the country in the final Associated Press and USA Today Coaches’ polls, marking the first time since the 2013 season that the Gamecocks finished the season ranked in the top 25.

In all, nine sports either are currently ranked or recently finished in the top 25.

USC also has claimed the Palmetto Series with Clemson every year since it began in 2015.

Tanner was first named AD in July 2012 after serving for 16 years as the Gamecock’s baseball coach. His storied coaching career included six College World Series appearances and two back-to back national championships (2010, 2011).

“Ray Tanner continues to set a high standard and has made Gamecock athletics an essential part of our community and our state. Ray’s record of building up our student athletes while improving the fan experience is second to none," President Michael D. Amiridis said.

Rain postpones Carolina-Georgia

ATHENS – The University of South Carolina baseball team’s contest vs. Georgia set for Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m. has been postponed due to all-day rain in Athens.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will start at 2 p.m. with game two beginning one hour after the completion of the first contest. The series finale is still set for Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.

Fans holding tickets for Saturday’s game will be admitted to the first game of the doubleheader only as the stadium will be cleared between games. Fans with tickets for Friday’s game will be admitted only to the second game Saturday.

Clemson, Duke postponed

Due to forecast inclement weather on Friday evening, the series opener between Duke and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is postponed. The new series schedule is:

Game 1 - Saturday at 1 p.m.

Game 2 - Saturday approximately one hour after Game 1 ends

Game 3 - Sunday at 1 p.m. (as previously scheduled)

Tickets for Friday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the first game of the doubleheader, while tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the second game of the doubleheader. The stadium will be cleared between games.