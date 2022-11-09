COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Staley lands two top 20 signees

No. 17 Chloe Kitts signs with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA – South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Chloe Kitts (Oviedo, Fla./Faith Christian Academy) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks. The 6-foot-2 forward will have four years of eligibility beginning when she enrolls full-time at the University for the Spring 2023 semester.

“Chloe is a fierce competitor who has versatility at both ends of the floor,” Staley said. “We are super excited to add her skill set, toughness and scoring ability in a Gamecock uniform soon.”

Kitts is ranked No. 17 overall in the Class of 2023. She spent the summer helping USA Basketball to a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championships, contributing 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in just 16. 2 minutes per game in the tournament.

Staley lands No. 25 signee Tessa Johnson

COLUMBIA – South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Tessa Johnson (Albertville, Minn./Saint Michael Albertville) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks. The 5-foot-10 guard will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2023-24 academic year.

“Tessa is a well rounded player who uses her perimeter ability and size to play multiple positions,” Staley said. “She is a proven perimeter scorer at three levels. We anxiously await her skill set that allows her to not only complement but elevate her future Gamecock teammates’ play.”

Ranked the No. 25 player overall in the Class of 2023.