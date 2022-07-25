COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SoCon announces TV package

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Ingles Markets and the Southern Conference have announced the Ingles SoCon Game of the Week football broadcast package on select Nexstar affiliates for the 2022 season. The game broadcast schedule will feature 10 league contests throughout the regular season.

Wofford will make two appearances this season. On Oct. 1, the Terriers will host Mercer at 1:30 p.m., with the second appearance on Nov. 5 when Wofford visits Western Carolina for a 2 p.m. contest.

Each game in the Nexstar package – and all Wofford home games – will air concurrently on ESPN+ or ESPN3.

Mukuba, Smith on Thorpe watch list

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association announced today that Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba and South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith have been named as one of 35 members on the 2022 watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the nation's top defensive back.

Last season, Smith led the Gamecocks with three interceptions and 11 pass break ups. Mukuba was fifth on the team in tackles with 54.

Simpson, Greene on Butkus watch list

Organizers for the Butkus Award announced today that Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson and South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Greene have been named as two of 51 members on the 2022 watch list for the Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation's top linebacker.

Simpson was third on the team in tackles with 78 and had 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. Greene is entering his sixth season after suffering a season-ending injury last season against Georgia.