COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Shipley, Trotter collect ACC honors

Shipley, Trotter collect ACC honors

CLEMSON — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Linebacker of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 34-28 win at Florida State on Saturday.

Against Florida State, Shipley recorded a career-high 238 all-purpose yards, including 121 rushing yards on 20 carries, 48 receiving yards on a career-high six receptions and a 69-yard kickoff return. He also notched his sixth career 100-yard rushing game, improving Clemson to 6-0 in his career in games in which he reaches 100 rushing yards.

Trotter earned his first career ACC weekly award. Trotter was credited by the gameday stat crew with a career-high 13 tackles.

Gamecocks and Mizzou set to kick off Oct. 29

The Mayor’s Cup will be on the line when the South Carolina Gamecocks host the Missouri Tigers in an SEC Eastern Division gridiron showdown on Saturday, Oct. 29. Game time has been set for 4 p.m. and the contest will be televised on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.

Mizzou has won the last three head-to-head battles after Carolina had won three-straight from 2016-18. The Tigers lead the all-time series by a 7-5 count, but the Gamecocks hold a slim 3-2 advantage in Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2 SEC) host Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) in a 7:30 p.m. game this week at Williams-Brice Stadium, while Missouri (2-4, 0-3 SEC) entertains Vanderbilt in Columbia, Mo.

Gamecock women to host FAM Fest Oct. 31

COLUMBIA – South Carolina women’s basketball will host FAM Fest outside Colonial Life Arena prior to its exhibition game on Mon., Oct. 31. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and last until tipoff at 7 p.m. with food trucks, trick-or-treating and plenty of other family fun on the Lincoln Street side of the arena near the A’ja Wilson statue.

Fans are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes, although masks will not be permitted for safety reasons. Gamecock student-athletes from other sports will have stations for kids to trick-or-treat. Face painting and inflatables will also be available for the kids. There will be a photo booth with the ability to print the photos to participate in an enter-to-win contest for a pair of 2022-23 upper deck reserved season tickets.

Reigning National Champion South Carolina will host an exhibition game against Benedict following FAM Fest and will officially open the 2022-23 season on Mon., Nov. 7, against ETSU at Colonial Life Arena.