COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Selection show a fan event

Selection show fan event

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball invites fans to join the team at Colonial Life Arena for an open practice and to watch the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal on Sunday, March 13.

The team will practice 6-7:30 p.m. with commentary from the staff, and a few Gamecock alumnae will take the court with Staley for some games and a Q&A session leading into the show's start at 8 p.m.

Fans should RSVP to the event, which will also register them to win one of several prizes that will include NCAA Tournament first/second round tickets and seats on an upcoming fan bus trip among other items. Register at: https://universityofsouthcarolina-yrckc.formstack.com/forms/2022_ncaaw_selection_show; must be present at the event to win.

Admission to the event is free, and the main entrance of Colonial Life Arena will open at 6 p.m. The same Clear Bag Policy as for games will be in effect.

Staley is award semifinalist

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley is a semifinalist for the 2022 Naismith Women's College Coach of the year Award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced. The 2020 winner of this award, Staley is one of three SEC coaches on the 10-person list this season.

To capture 2022 SEC Coach of the Year honors, the fifth such recognition in her career, Staley led her team to its sixth SEC Regular-Season Championship overall and its second in the last three seasons.

Carter on SEC All-Freshman Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- First-year guard Devin Carter was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, the league announced on Tuesday when it unveiled its men's basketball coaches' postseason awards.

The Miami, Fla., native becomes the 13th Gamecock to be named to the SEC All-Freshman squad. He joins Michael Carrera (2013), Sindarus Thornwell (2014), AJ Lawson (2019) and Jermaine Couisnard (2020) as the fifth freshman to earn the honor under head coach Frank Martin.

Carter averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season.

