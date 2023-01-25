COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SCSU's Sonnier earns MEAC honor

MEAC recognizes SCSU’s Sonnier

South Carolina State women’s basketball player Lovely Sonnier was recognized by the MEAC as one of the top performers from last week.

Sonnier recorded a double-double against Maryland Eastern Shore when she scored 17 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.

USC signees picked for McDonald’s All-America Game

Two of South Carolina’s Class of 2023 signees earned spots in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game. Gamecock head coach Dawn Staley is one of five coaches to land a pair of entries with Milaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson named to the East and West rosters, respectively.

The pair become the 21st and 22nd Gamecock signees to be named McDonald’s All-Americans, including nine on this season’s roster – six of which are slated to return in 2023-24 to play alongside Fulwiley and Johnson.

The McDonald’s All American Game is slated for Tue., March 28, at Toyota Center in Houston.

South Carolina baseball ranked No. 23

The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll, the publication announced this morning.

Carolina, one of nine SEC teams ranked in the D1 preseason poll, returns 17 letterwinners, six position starters and nine pitchers from last year’s squad, including preseason All-American Will Sanders, who was 7-3 with a 3.43 ERA in 2022. The Gamecocks also returns three players – James Hicks, Braylen Wimmer and Noah Hall – who were drafted in the 2022 MLB First Year Player Draft.

Clemson’s Tyson on named to award list

Clemson’s Hunter Tyson is one of 50 players nominated for the 2022-23 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List. Members of the association’s board of directors chose the players to be included on the list as contenders for the National Player of the Year.

Tyson leads the Tigers this season averaging a double-double with 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Those numbers are even better in ACC play at 17.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per contest.

Beal, Boston named to watch list

South Carolina’s top-ranked defense in the nation saw seniors Brea Beal and Aliyah Boston named to the 15-player Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced.

Last year’s winner, Boston is looking to become the award’s first repeat winner, while Beal is on the watch list for the first time in her career.