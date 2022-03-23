COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SCSU's Jeffers gets MEAC track honor; Claflin to host HBCU 'Play Ball'

SCSU's Jeffers gets MEAC track honor

NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State junior Tyler Jeffers was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, and Howard senior Jessica Wright was selected as Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced.

Morgan State freshman Zackery Dillon was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, while Howard freshman Nikayla Fitzgerald earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.

Jeffers (Jr., Columbia) is nationally ranked in two events after his performance this past weekend at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Invitational. He was part of the Bulldogs’ 4x400-meter relay team that ran a MEAC-best 3:11.65, tied for the 18th-fastest time in the nation, and he also ran a MEAC-best 1:52.33 in the 800 meters, coming in fifth and ranking 37th in the nation.

Amother top performers: Jada Banks (South Carolina State) ran a MEAC-best 4:50.47 in the 1,500 meters at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Invitational.

Tickets to cost more

COLUMBIA (AP) — It's going to cost fans more to watch South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and her powerhouse Gamecocks next season.

The athletic department said Tuesday it is raising season ticket prices for women's basketball on the 13,784 non-student seats at Colonial Life Arena for the 2022-23 season. About 4,000 seats at the 18,000 capacity arena are for South Carolina students, whose tickets are paid through athletic fees as part of tuition.

Prices for general admission season tickets in the upper tier, affecting 5,776 seats, will rise $10 to $55. Reserved seating prices in the upper tier will go from $45 to $85, affecting 876 seats.

The Gamecocks, who averaged 12,268 fans this season, have led women’s basketball in attendance the past eight years. South Carolina went 16-0 at home, including wins in its first two NCAA Tournament games last weekend.

Athletic director Ray Tanner said the school has had just two previous price hikes in Staley’s 14 seasons, the last coming before the 2018-19 season.

Carolina baseball hosts Vandy

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team climbs back into Southeastern Conference action when the Gamecocks host No. 4 Vanderbilt for a Thursday-Saturday series. The series begins Thursday with an 8 p.m. first pitch. Game two is on Friday night at 7 and the series concludes Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. Thursday's game will be televised on ESPN2. Friday and Saturday's games will be on SEC Network Plus.

HBCU ‘Play Ball’ Series coming to Claflin

Youth from Organgeburg will have the oppportunity to participate in the launch events for Major League Baseball’s HBCU ‘Play Ball’ Series this month.

In conjunction with Claflin University baseball, free events will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 26, at Mirmow Field, 1 Rowe St. SE, Organgeburg.

For kids ages 5 to 12, the introductory activities are designed to demonstrate the many ways baseball and softball can be played in almost any setting.

This is a continuation of MLB’s efforts related to both supporting HBCU baseball and softball programs and engagement the Black community through PLAY BALL.

