SCSU track earns nine Top 10 finishes

The South Carolina State men and women’s track teams combined for nine Top 10 finishes and established 12 personal records (PRs) at the South Florida Invitational.

Top performers for Coach Donald Cooper’s teams included Kristopher Brown, fourth in the 200 meters in a time of 20.91, his best showing of the season and the second-best clocking in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) this season; the 400-meter relay team of Jalen Alleyne, Brown, Erick Hill and Waddell Rembert-Jett, fifth in a time of 40.53, the top showing of the season and the third-best time in the MEAC; Mekhi Bosket, seventh in the high jump (1.92m, 6-3.50 ft.), a PR; Angelica Frederick, sixth in the women’s 100 meters (11.86), also a PR; and Brown, eighth in the men’s 100 meters (10.45).

Other Top 10 finishes included Cameran Gist, ninth in the women’s long jump (5.37m); Mion Frierson, ninth in the javelin (26.77m, 36-2.75 ft.); Alleyne, ninth in the 110m hurdles (15.19), a PR; Jaden Barker, ninth in the 400 meters (48.50); and Makayla Jones, tenth in the 400m hurdles (1:05.26), a season-best.

Others establishing PRs at the meet included Dwayne Curnell in the 400 meters (50.82), Dallas Carraway in the Discus (30.99m, 101-8 ft.), Keondre Dickson in the javelin (29.32m, 96-2 ft.), Alleyne in the 200 meters (21.76), Yesenia Benjamin in the shotput (11.17m, 36-7.75 ft,), Imani Sells in the javelin (13.31m, 43-8 ft.), Frederick in the 200 meters (24.7), Maya Smith in the 100 meters (12.10) and 200 meters (25.12), and Debrielle Williams in the 800 meters (2:18.14).

Others recording season-best performances included Jada Banks in the 5000 meters (19:43.06), and Matron Thornton in the 800 meters (1:57.10).

Both teams take part in the Georgia Tech Invitational April 21 in Atlanta.

Lady Spartans sweep SC State

Norfolk State swept a three-game series from South Carolina State in Norfolk. The Lady Spartans defeated SC State 8-0, 14-5 and 9-7.

Taylor Ames-Alexander led the Lady Bulldogs with four RBIs in the series. Jade Hendricks had three hits and an RBI while DeAsia Lowther finished the weekend with three hits and two RBIs.

SC State (3-23, 2-8 MEAC) will play a three-game series against Howard in Orangeburg beginning with a doubleheader Saturday.

Claflin takes two from Benedict

Claflin defeated Benedict 5-4 and 10-9 to sweep a doubleheader Friday.

In the first game, Kourtney White led the Lady Panthers with two hits and three RBIs. Zecariya Fenwick and Alexander Beavers each had an RBI.

Claflin will play host to a doubleheader against St. Augustine’s University Wednesday.

Panthers remain winless

Young Harris College swept a three-game series from Claflin. The Mountain Lions defeated Claflin 14-1, 14-4 and 18-2.

Jaden Lattimore led the Panthers with two hits and two RBIs in the series. Mackenzie Gay had two RBIs while Joshua Cooper and Rufus Hurdle Jr. each had two hits.

Claflin will play host to Paine College Wednesday.

USC's Petry earns SEC, national award

University of South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week. Petry also was named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball.

Petry hit two home runs and drove in eight in Carolina’s 13-5 win over LSU. Petry had a single, walked and scored a run in the 5-0 win over North Carolina on Tuesday and had an RBI with a single and run scored in Friday’s game against LSU. Petry currently is tied for the SEC lead with 51 RBI to go along with 15 home runs and a .442 batting average.

Clemson, USC return to diamond Tuesday

South Carolina returns to the field Tuesday with a home game against USC-Upstate beginning at 7 p.m. The Gamecocks are expected to throw Matthew Becker against the Spartans. Clemson will travel to face the Georgia Bulldogs Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. Rocco Reid is expected to take the mound for the Tigers.