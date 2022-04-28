COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SCSU tennis advances to semifinals

Lady Bulldogs advance to semifinals

The South Carolina State women’s tennis team advanced to the semifinal round of the MEAC tournament with a 4-0 win over Norfolk State Thursday.

Teodora Vujicic (6-2, 6-2), Nalanda Silva (6-2, 6-1) and Ikram Rassif (6-1, 6-1) each won individual matches against the Lady Spartans. Silva teamed with Lasya Patnaik to earn a 6-2 doubles victory and Vujicic teamed with Anabel Aguilar for a 6-2 doubles victory.

SC State improves to 7-9 on the season and 4-2 in MEAC play, they will face Morgan State in the semifinal Friday.

Claflin wraps regular season this weekend

The Claflin baseball team’s scheduled game with Benedict Tuesday was cancelled. The Panthers will turn their attention to the final series of the regular season this weekend against North Georgia. Claflin will travel to face the Nighthawks with a single game Saturday and a doubleheader Sunday.

SC State closes at Coppin Sunday

The South Carolina State softball team was scheduled to face Presbyterian College in a doubleheader Wednesday in Orangeburg, but both games were cancelled. The Lady Bulldogs will finish the regular season on the road at Coppin State. SCSU will play a doubleheader Saturday and finish the year with a game on Sunday.

MEAC honors SCSU runners

South Carolina runners Jada Banks and Brenton Shippy were both recognized as top performers by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference this week.

Banks finished fifth overall in the 3,000 meters at the South Carolina Open while setting a new school record with a time of 10:25.18.

Shippy finished second overall in the 100 meters at the South Carolina Open with a personal best time of 10.26.

