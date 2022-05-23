COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SC State to host youth camp

SC State football to hold youth camp

South Carolina State football will be offering a youth camp Friday, June 10, and a prospects camp Thursday, July 14.

To register for the youth camp, you can go to scsuathletics.com/documents to download an application. The camp is eligible to players ages 6-12 years and cost is $20 per camper.

Campers should bring T-shirt, shorts, cleats and a completed waiver form.

Wagner named ACC Player of the Year

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Clemson’s Max Wagner as its Player of the Year for baseball. Wagner is hitting .379 with 26 home runs, 15 doubles and 74 RBIs.

His 26 home runs are one behind the school record, and tied for fourth most in a season in ACC history. Wagner is the 14th Clemson player to be named Player of the Year, and first since Seth Beer in 2016.

Wagner was also named first-team All-ACC while teammates Mack Anglin and Blake Wright were each named third-team All-ACC.

Anglin is 6-5 on the season with a 4.11 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched. Wright is hitting .352 with 10 home runs, nine doubles and 38 RBIs.

Belk, Braswell earn SEC honors

The Southeastern Conference announced its postseason awards Monday and South Carolina’s Brandt Belk was named second-team All-SEC.

Belk led South Carolina with a .340 batting average and 43 runs scored. He had six home runs, 10 doubles and 38 RBIs.

Michael Braswell was named to the all-freshman team after hitting .284 with 29 runs scored in his first season at South Carolina. He had nine doubles, two home runs and 27 RBIs. He also made seven appearances on the mound with a win and three saves in five innings pitched.

Clemson baseball faces UNC

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship gets underway Tuesday and runs through Sunday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Twelfth-seeded Clemson (35-21, 13-16) plays in Pool A and will face eighth-seeded North Carolina (34-19, 15-15) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the opener for both teams.

10th-seed Carolina baseball plays Tuesday

The Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, May 24-29.

South Carolina (27-27, 13-17 SEC) is seeded 10th and will face No. 9 seed Florida on Tuesday. The game follows the 10:30 a.m. tournament opener between No. 6 Georgia and No. 11 Alabama.

NOTE: A Monday headline incorrectly reported Carolina as the 12th seed.

