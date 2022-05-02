COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SC State men, women learn NCAA fate

SCSU tennis teams learn NCAA fate

The South Carolina State men's and women's tennis teams learned where they would be heading for the NCAA Division I Championship.

Both teams earned automatic bids by winning the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament titles.

The Bulldogs will travel to Columbia to face the No. 10 overall seed South Carolina. The Gamecocks finished the season 21-6. Washington and Pepperdine will also be in Columbia.

The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Chapel Hill to play the No. 1 overall seed North Carolina. The Tar Heels are currently 24-2 on the season. SC State finished the year at 9-9. They will be joined by Iowa State and South Carolina.

The NCAA tournaments are scheduled to begin with the first two rounds Friday, May 6 and Saturday May 7.

Claflin top seed at CIAA tournament

The Claflin softball team will begin the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament as the conference’s top seed. The tournament was canceled the last two seasons due to COVID.

The Lady Panthers finished 15-1 in conference play to earn the regular season championship.

Bre’Zhay Chambers leads Claflin on the mound with an 8-5 record and 3.15 earned run average. She has struck out 98 batters in 77.2 innings.

Brenay Howard and Kennedy Baskerville both enter the tournament batting over .400 on the season. Marion Goins leads the team in homeruns (3) and Alexandria Beavers leads the team in RBIs (26).

Claflin entered the 2019 tournament with an 18-0 conference record, but fell in the final to Winston-Salem State. The Lady Panthers open this year’s tournament at home Tuesday against Johnson C. Smith. Claflin swept Johnson C. Smith at home earlier this season 8-0 and 12-1. With a win Claflin will advance to the quarterfinals in Virigina beginning Friday.

Lady Bulldogs fall to Coppin State

The South Carolina State softball team concluded its regular season with a trip to Maryland to face Coppin State.

CSU swept the three-game series beginning with a doubleheader Saturday.

SC State fell 7-2 in the first game Saturday as Kyla Reeves and Marissa Marshall each had two hits and an RBI to lead the Lady Bulldogs. DeAsia Lowther added two hits in the loss.

In the second game, SC State opened the scoring when Cassi Church scored on a wild pitch in the first inning. Coppin State would answer with a four-run second inning, and held off an SCSU rally to win 5-3.

Lowther led the Lady Bulldogs with two hits and two RBIs while Zarria Smith added two hits.

In Sunday’s finale, Coppin State scored five runs in the second inning on its way to a 6-2 victory. Alexis Day had two of South Carolina State’s five hits and added an RBI.

SC State finishes the regular season 3-37, 2-19 in MEAC play.

Claflin earns conference win

The Claflin baseball team got a 6-3 victory to open its conference series with the University of North Georgia Friday. It was the Panthers' first conference win of the season.

Kyle Hawkins threw a complete game to earn his second win. He gave up three runs on six hits and struck out three batters.

Leading the Panthers at the plate was DeShawnte Carraway who had two hits and an RBI. Rufus Hurdle Jr. and Malik Sadler each added two hits in the win.

In Saturday’s doubleheader, Claflin fell in the first game 27-0 and then lost the second game 20-4.

Kobe Miller had two hits to lead the Panthers in the first game, and added two more hits and two RBIs in the second game. Carraway added two hits in the second game.

Claflin finished the regular season at 5-28 and 1-26 in the Peach Belt Conference.

Pough to be honored

South Carolina State head football coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough will be honored by the South Carolina State Employees Association (SCSEA) during the group’s 76th annual meeting May 14 in Columbia.

The annual meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the SCSEA’s Auditorium, located at 421 Zimalcrest Drive, and will be preceded by a 7:30 a.m. closed business meeting for association members only.

The meeting will include presentations by State Treasurer Curtis M. Loftis Jr. and Peggy Boykin, director of the Public Employee Benefit Authority, as well as entertainment by stand-up comedian Paul Snyder.

Persons wishing to attend may purchase or reserve tickets at www.scsea.com or by calling 803-765-0680. Tickets are $20 each and seating is limited.

Pough, who is in his 21st season as SC State head football coach, guided the Bulldogs to an undefeated Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference record (5-0), the league championship and a 31-10 victory over Jackson State and Coach Deion Sanders in the Dec. 18 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. With the win, SC State was named the HBCU National Champion by Box-to-Row Coaches Poll and other outlets ranking Black college football.

Staley, '96 team nominated for hall

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley and the 1996 U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball Team are among the finalists for induction into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame's 2022 class. Staley is nominated both as an individual Olympian along with being a member of the 1996 team on the ballot.

Public voting for the Hall of Fame class is open now at go.teamusa.org/TUSAHOF. Fans are allowed to vote once per day, per category, from May 2-16.

Hall gets pitching honor

University of South Carolina baseball junior pitcher Noah Hall has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week.

Hall had another outstanding performance as the junior allowed just three hits and struck out eight in seven scoreless innings in a 2-1 win over Alabama on Friday night. Hall had a strikeout in five of his seven innings pitched and had a great play in the fifth, shoveling a comebacker to catcher Colin Burgess to get Caden Rose at the plate, keeping the Crimson Tide scoreless on the day. Hall has a 3.09 ERA and a .231 opponent's batting average in SEC play.

Carolina hosts North Carolina A&T this Wednesday night (May 4) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Wagner gets ACC, national honors

CLEMSON -- Sophomore infielder Max Wagner was named ACC Player-of-the-Week and one of 13 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday. It marked the second week in a row he earned ACC Player-of-the-Week honors, becoming the first Tiger to win the award in back-to-back weeks since 2012 (Richie Shaffer).

Wagner continued to stay red hot last week by going 13-for-20 (.650) with four homers, two doubles, 14 RBIs, 11 runs, a 1.350 slugging percentage, four walks and a .708 on-base percentage in five games, four of which were against top-25 teams. He reached base via a hit or walk in 17 of his 24 plate appearances.

Beamer, Spurrier paired for golf event

The Peach Bowl Challenge has announced the official pairings for its 15th annual charity golf tournament.

The 2022 tournament has current South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer paired with the school's all-time winningest head football coach, Steve Spurrier. The 11-team field of current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of the $330,000 charity purse May 3 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta.

Pairings were determined by balancing handicaps between teams.

