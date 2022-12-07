COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SC State has 19 named to MEAC All-Academic team

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced Wednesday its 2022 All-Academic selections for football.

According to the MEAC, those honored are sophomores, juniors and seniors who have maintained a 3.0 GPA or higher.

South Carolina State finished with 19 players including: Donte' Anthony, Christopher Austin, Richard Bailey, Naejaun Barber, Michael Brunson, Corey Fields, Kendrell Flowers, Ridge Ford, Patrick Godbolt, Treyvion Houston, Bryan Johnson, Jared Kirksey, Hezekiah Massey, Zione Meadows, Christopher Simmons, Jayvion Snow, Tykese Walker, Nathaniel Wilcox and Gavyn Zimmerman.

Brown named SCSU women’s soccer coach

SC State athletics announced Tuesday the hiring of Liz-Amanda Brown as the school’s next head women’s soccer coach.

After an 0-12 start, Brown took over the program as interim head coach and led the Lady Bulldogs to a 2-6 record.

(Brown) has proven her commitment to our women’s soccer program, SCSU and the community,” SC State acting Director of Athletics Keisha Campbell said. “I look forward to watching our student-athletes blossom under her leadership.”

Brown played professionally overseas, winning a championship in Portugal with Lank Vilaverdense.

“To be selected as head coach is an honor,” Brown said. “I’m so excited to continue working with our student-athletes, and helping them achieve excellence on and off the field.”

USC’s Jackson earns freshman honor

University of South Carolina basketball player GG Jackson was named CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week after helping lead the Gamecocks to a come-from-behind victory over Georgetown Saturday.

Jackson scored 22 points and led the team with eight rebounds while adding two assists and a steal. He is currently second in the nation in scoring among freshmen averaging 17 points per game.

Kroeger named first-team All-American

The Athletic has named University of South Carolina punter Kai Kroger first-team All-American. The junior averaged 46.8 yards per punt to lead the Southeastern Conference.

Kroeger was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to college football’s best punter, and was named All-SEC by the Associated Press and USA Today.

More than half of his punts were spotted inside the 20-yard line. He also completed three for 84 yards on fake punts against Georgia, Florida and Vanderbilt.

Four Gamecocks named All-SEC

Receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and punter Kai Kroeger were each named to the Coaches’ All-SEC first-team while offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn and long snapper Hunter Rogers were named second-team.

Wells led South Carolina with 63 catches for 898 yards and six touchdowns. He was second in the conference in receiving yards per game with 74.8.

Kroeger led the league in punt average with 46.8 yards per punt with 17 traveling more than 50 yards. His longest was 79 yards (third longest in nation this season).

Gwyn started every game at right guard for South Carolina, and has made 46-consecutive starts which is third-most in school history.

Rogers had three tackles on special teams and also rushed for five yards on a fake field goal attempt.