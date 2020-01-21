S.C. State's
Moton gets
MEAC honors
NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State junior Heniaya Moton was selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Moton (G, 5-7, Jr., Washington, D.C.) averaged 20.5 points this past week as the Bulldogs split a pair of games. Her best performance came on Monday in a 60-55 home win over Maryland Eastern Shore – a game in which Moton dropped a season-high 33 points (one shy of tying her career high) on 8-for-15 shooting and a 5-for-12 effort from 3-point range. She also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal in that contest.
USC's Harris
named SEC player
of the week
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris earned SEC Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Tuesday, after leading the No. 1 Gamecocks to a pair of victories.
Harris was the Gamecocks' leading scorer for the week, pouring in 17.0 points per game, but it was the timeliness of her scoring that made the difference. In Monday's battle of SEC unbeatens, Harris scored or assisted on eight of the team's nine first-quarter field goals. Her dominance included a buzzer-beating 3 to end the period with a nine-point advantage over No. 9 Mississippi State.
In the first game of the week, the senior became just the second Gamecock all-time to amass 600 career assists with her 11-point, five-assist outing at Missouri. Harris is just five assists away from tying the Gamecocks' career assists record.
The Gamecocks are back in action at 3 p.m. Sun., Jan. 26, at border-rival Georgia. The game can be seen the SEC Network.
Clemson's Robinson
named freshman
of the week
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Clemson women’s basketball’s Amari Robinson has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week, announced today by the USBWA. It is her first career national award, and the first national freshman of the week selection in school history.
Robinson averaged 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and shot 20-23 from the free throw line in wins over Pittsburgh and Duke. In the overtime win over the Panthers on Thursday, Robinson led with 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while finishing 12-of-13 from the charity stripe. On Sunday, the Douglasville, Ga., native turned in a 16-point, nine-rebound performance, going 8-for-10 from the free throw line and guiding the Tigers to their first win over Duke in 24 tries.
USC's Mlodzinski
named preseason
All-American
OMAHA, Neb. -- University of South Carolina redshirt sophomore pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski was named to D1Baseball's Preseason All-America third team, the website announced Tuesday.
Mlodzinski made just three appearances for the Gamecocks in 2019 after an injury ended his season after the Clemson game. He pitched 10.2 innings last season, striking out 11 batters.
Mlodzinski enters the 2020 season as the No. 7 Top College Prospect in the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft by D1Baseball. He also was named a No. 10 Prospect for the 2020 Draft by Baseball America.
The Gamecocks open the 2020 season at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 as Carolina hosts Holy Cross at Founders Park.
