COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Rattler rakes in honors after win over Tennessee

University of South Carolina redshirt junior Spencer Rattler is one of eight quarterbacks named to the Manning Award’s “Stars of the Week” list.

Rattler, a 6-1, 215-pound redshirt junior from Phoenix, Ariz., had arguably the best game by a quarterback in Carolina school history in the win over fifth-ranked Tennessee. Rattler completed 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards and a school-record six touchdowns with no interceptions.

The 30 completions, 438 yards and six TDs were all career highs. The 438 yards was the fourth-highest single-game mark in school history. Twelve different players had receptions, including a 15-yarder by Rattler from Dakereon Joyner.

Rattler was also named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week and the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) Division I National Performer of the Week.

College football fans can now go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend. When voting closes on Wednesday at noon, the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

SEC weekly honors

Rattler was named the SEC’s co-Offensive Player of the Week and left tackle Jaylen Nichols was recognized as the SEC’s co-Offensive Lineman of the Week following Saturday’s win over Tennessee.

Nichols, a 6-5, 322-pound senior from Charlotte, N.C., graded out at 90% with no quarterback pressures or sacks in the Gamecocks’ 63-38 win over the Volunteers. The Gamecocks rolled up 606 yards of offense, including 153 on the ground and 453 through the air.

Carolina’s 63 points was its second-highest points scored in an SEC; the most by a Carolina team against a top-5 opponent; the most by an unranked team against an AP top-5 opponent in the poll era (since 1936); the most points by an unranked SEC team vs a ranked SEC team ever in regulation; and the most points allowed by Tennessee in an SEC game.

Rattler, Nichols and the Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC) will travel to face No. 7/8 Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) in the annual Palmetto Bowl on Saturday. Game time is noon and the contest will be televised nationally on ABC.

Carolina, Vandy fined for fans on field

South Carolina and Vanderbilt were fined by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday, a day after schools' fans rushed the field to celebrate football victories.

The SEC docked Vanderbilt $250,000 for the school's third violation of the league's access to competition area rules. The Commodores won their second straight league game and broke an eight-game series losing streak with a 31-24 win over Florida on Saturday.

The SEC said it was Vanderbilt's third violation. The last one came in 2016, at a men's basketball win over Kentucky in February 2016.

South Carolina was fined $100,000 after its fans filled the field following a 63-38 win over then-fifth-ranked Tennessee on Saturday night. The SEC said South Carolina was last fined in 2014 after its men's basketball team topped Kentucky.

The collected fines go into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Ray Guy semifinalist

South Carolina junior Kai Kroeger is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Ray Guy Award, which recognizes the nation’s top punter, the Augusta Sports Council announced. The 10 semifinalists were chosen from a field of 81 nominated candidates.

Kroeger, a 6-4, 207-pounder from Lake Forest, Ill., has had an outstanding season. He is averaging 45.8-yards per punt, with a net average of 43.0, ninth in the country. He has 13 punts which have traveled 50 or more yards, including a career-long 79-yarder.

A national voting body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners will decide the three award finalists who will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29th. Voters will then vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 8, at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

Broyles Award semifinalist

University of South Carolina associate head coach/special teams coordinator Pete Lembo is one of 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coach, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced.

Lembo, who is in his second season with the Gamecocks, has his units ranked first in ESPN’s special teams efficiency. The Gamecocks are among the nation’s best in blocked punts (T2nd-school record 5), blocked kicks (T2nd-6), punt returns (2nd-18.70), kickoff returns (4th-25.47), net punting (9th-42.47), punt return defense (12th-3.00) and kickoff return defense (13th-16.65).

ACC honors Clemson's Putnam

Clemson center Will Putnam has been named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 40-10 win against Miami on Saturday. Clemson has earned 11 weekly accolades this season and a total of 564 ACC weekly honors since 1968.

The ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor is Putnam's second of the season, joining his selection for his performance against Louisiana Tech in mid-September. Clemson has collected four ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors this year, including two by Putnam and two by All-America candidate Jordan McFadden. Putnam and McFadden are the first Clemson offensive line duo to each collect multiple ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors in a single season since their position coach, Thomas Austin, accomplished the feat with Barry Richardson in 2007.

Against Miami on Saturday, Putnam recorded five knockdowns and allowed no pressures or sacks according to Clemson’s coaching staff. He centered an offensive line that helped Clemson to 447 total yards, including 240 passing yards and 207 rushing yards, Clemson’s 58th game under Dabo Swinney in which it has reached 200 yards in both categories. Putnam and his offensive line cohorts helped control the line of scrimmage for a Clemson squad that posted its largest time of possession (38:15) since 2020 and its best third-down percentage (73.7%) since 2018.