COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Pough headlines charity event

GREENVILLE -- South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough is again joining coaches from around the state in the name of charity.

The annual South Carolina Coaches for Charity was held Tuesday at the Marriott in Greenville. Over 250 guests were to be in attendance.

All of the head football coaches from the South Carolina universities were to share the stage with Pough: Josh Conklin (Wofford), Clay Hendrix (Furman), Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Dabo Swinney (Clemson), Brent Thompson (The Citadel) and Jamey Chadwell Coastal Carolina.

Each brings supporters to Greenville to help raise money for their respective charities. Money is also raised during the evening to help sponsor single-parent children attend Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) summer camps.

Additionally, each coach honors his annual recipient of a Community MVP Award. Pough's 2021 Award honoree is Coach Gerald Harrison.

The event is sponsored annually by the Fisher DeBerry Foundation, which is led by Hall of Fame and legendary former Air Force Falcons head football coach Fisher DeBerry. The foundation supports children of single-parent families.