COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Pettit gets first pro victory

CLEMSON -- It didn’t take Turk Pettit long to win his first professional golf tournament. In just his third start on the Forme Tour, Pettit captured the Birck Boilermaker Classic at the Purdue University Kampen Course on Saturday afternoon.

The recent Clemson graduate continued his fine play on the final day of months with 31 days. He won the NCAA Championship in his final round playing for the Tigers on May 31, with a score of 273 at Grayhawk in Scottsdale, Arizona, then won his first professional tournament with the same 273 score on July 31.

Pettit had scores of 66-71-69-67 in gaining a one-shot win over Joseph Harrison, who had a three-shot lead over Pettit entering the final round. But the former Tiger first-team All-American had six birdies and just one bogey compared to Harrison’s one-under-par round of 71 on Saturday’s final round. Pettit had four birdies and a bogey on the front nine, then two birdies and no bogeys on the back.

For the 72 holes, Pettit had 20 birdies, five bogeys and 47 pars. Earlier this summer, Pettit finished 42nd and 11th in his two previous starts on the Forme Tour. He now has a 68.75 stroke average for his three tournaments, in the top 10 in the Forme Tour.