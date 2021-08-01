COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Pettit gets first pro victory

CLEMSON -- It didn’t take Turk Pettit long to win his first professional golf tournament. In just his third start on the Forme Tour, Pettit captured the Birck Boilermaker Classic at the Purdue University Kampen Course on Saturday afternoon.
The recent Clemson graduate continued his fine play on the final day of months with 31 days. He won the NCAA Championship in his final round playing for the Tigers on May 31, with a score of 273 at Grayhawk in Scottsdale, Arizona, then won his first professional tournament with the same 273 score on July 31.
Pettit had scores of 66-71-69-67 in gaining a one-shot win over Joseph Harrison, who had a three-shot lead over Pettit entering the final round. But the former Tiger first-team All-American had six birdies and just one bogey compared to Harrison’s one-under-par round of 71 on Saturday’s final round. Pettit had four birdies and a bogey on the front nine, then two birdies and no bogeys on the back.
For the 72 holes, Pettit had 20 birdies, five bogeys and 47 pars. Earlier this summer, Pettit finished 42nd and 11th in his two previous starts on the Forme Tour. He now has a 68.75 stroke average for his three tournaments, in the top 10 in the Forme Tour.
Pettit is the second former Clemson golfer to win an event on the Forme Tour this summer. On June 26, Sam Saunders won the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mills Country Club in Watkinsville, Ga.
Former Clemson All-American Bryson Nimmer also played in the tournament and finished 39th with a score of four-under-par 284.
Bresee, Ross on watch list
The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced that Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and wide receiver Justyn Ross have been named as two of 35 players to watch for the 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.
Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith was the 2020
Walter Camp, “The Father of American football,” first selected an All-America team in 1889. Camp – a former Yale University athlete and football coach – is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to 11 men per side.
Rencher on Wuerffel list
Organizers for the Wuerffel Trophy announced that Clemson running back Darien Rencher has been named as one of 93 players on the watch list for the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy.
Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented in February annually in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.
Eason-Riddle on Wuerffel list
University of South Carolina senior linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle is one of 93 players nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy, college football's premier award for community service.
Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the respective universities' Sports Information Departments and will close on Oct. 15.
Bracket Set for Battle 4 Atlantis
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball got the first look at the bracket for the 2021 Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis. The Gamecocks will open against Buffalo on Nov. 20 with Oregon and Oklahoma in the other game on that side of the bracket.
While the eight teams - Buffalo, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Florida, Syracuse and UConn - were announced in April, the initial pairings are now set. The teams combine for 12 NCAA National Championships, 28 NCAA Final Four appearances and 43 conference championships.
For the 2020-21 season, the Gamecocks return all 11 members from their 2021 NCAA Final Four team and add both the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation and the reigning ACC Freshman and co-Defensive Player of the Year.