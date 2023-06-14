Six Gamecocks named

to Phil Steele's All-America,

All-SEC teams

Six University of South Carolina football player have been named to Phil Steele’s 2023 preseason All-America and All-SEC teams, the national publication announced today.

Senior punter Kai Kroeger and senior wide receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. both earned spots on Athlon’s All-America squads, with Kroeger listed on the second team, while Wells garnered a third-team selection. Kroeger and Wells were also named to Athlon’s preseason first-team All-SEC unit.

Kroeger was the top punter in the SEC a year ago while earning All-America honors after averaging 46.1-yards per punt with 29 of his 58 punts landing inside the 20. Wells was a first-team All-SEC performer after hauling in 68 catches for 928 yards with six scores.

Three Gamecocks – defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, cornerback Marcellas Dial and long snapper Hunter Rogers were named to Steele’s third-team All-SEC unit, while Xavier Legette earned a spot on the fourth-team All-SEC squad as a kick returner.

The Gamecocks will open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Charlotte against North Carolina.

Petry named to Freshman All-American team

DALLAS – University of South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-America first team, the organization announced.

Coastal Carolina's Catcher, Caden Bodine, was named to the first team.

Clemson's OF Cam Cannarella was named to the second team.

Carolina's Petry, Messina

named to ABCA

All-Atlantic Region team

GREENSBORO – University of South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry and sophomore Cole Messina have been named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-Atlantic Region team, the organization announced. Petry was a first team selection while Messina was named to the second team.

Petry ended his rookie season with a .376 batting average with 10 doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBI. The Land O’Lakes, Fla., native scored 55 runs and had a .733 slugging percentage. In the Columbia Regional, Petry was 4-for-12 with five runs scored, a home run and three RBI on his way to being named to the All-Columbia Regional team.

Messina hit .307 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 65 RBI in 62 games played this season. He slugged .615 and had a .428 on-base percentage while stealing eight bases. Messina threw out eight runners trying to steal this season and had 40 walks and 11 hit-by-pitches.

Petry will now be eligible for ABCA All-America honors, which will be announced on June 26.

Clemson's Caden Grice

recipient of Olerud award

CLEMSON - Junior lefthander and first baseman Caden Grice was named the winner of the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award on Tuesday, presented by the College Baseball Foundation.

Grice, from Greet, S.C., was a two-way star for the Tigers in 2023. He was 8-1 with a 3.35 ERA, .196 opponents’ batting average and 101 strikeouts against 33 walks in 78.0 innings pitched over 14 starts on the mound. At the plate, the first-team All-American hit .307 with 18 homers, a triple, 15 doubles, 68 RBIs, 60 runs, a .618 slugging percentage, .411 on-base percentage and four steals in 59 games.