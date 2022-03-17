COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: NFL scouts zoom in on Clemson talent

Wide receiver Justyn Ross was one of 10 former Tigers working out at Clemson’s Pro Day on Thursday morning.

Cornerback Mario Goodrich, tight end Braden Galloway, long snapper Jack Maddox, running back Darien Rencher, linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector, cornerback Andrew Booth, punter Will Spiers and safety Nolan Turner were the other nine.

Representatives from four leagues, including members of all 32 NFL teams, scouted Clemson's pro prospects.

Carolina Pro Day Friday

The University of South Carolina football program will hold its annual Pro Timing Day in the weight room at the Long Family Football Operations Center and at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility on Friday.

Eleven draft-eligible former Gamecock players are slated to work out for NFL coaches and scouts.

The former Gamecocks scheduled to participate include: Spencer Eason-Riddle, Jabari Ellis, Kingsley Enagbare, Jaylan Foster, Kevin Harris, Nick Muse, Carlins Platel, Damani Staley, Aaron Sterling, Parker White and ZaQuandre White.

Enagbare, Harris and Z. White all were invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year.

Testing will begin in the weight room at 7:30 a.m., including measurements for height, weight, wingspan, arm and hand size. The vertical jump and bench press will follow. The event will then move to the on-field testing in the indoor facility at approximately 9 a.m. The broad jump, 40-yard dash, short shuttle and 3-cone shuttle will take place, followed by position drills. The event is closed to the public.

SCSU track teams have strong outing

The South Carolina State track and field teams had a strong outing Saturday in their 2022 outdoor opener at the GATA Classic hosted by Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Georgia.

Coach Jerod Wims’ squads won four events and had a total of 25 Top 10 finishes, including 18 Top 5 performances. In the team standings, the SCSU women were sixth in a 10-team field with 52 points, while the men were fifth among eight teams with 91 points.

The Georgia Southern women (158 pts.) and the Husson College men (147 pts.) finished first in their respective division.

Event winners for SCSU were Jada Banks in the 800 meters (2:22.6), Dexter Ratliff in the discus (46.73 meters), Erick Hill in the long jump (7.01 meters) and the SC State “A” 4x100-meter relay team of Waddell Rembert-Jett, Devin Brewington, Hill, and Brenton Shippy) in a time of 41.20.

Other Top five showings for SCSU in the women’s division were Tanryn Thorn, 2nd (12.63), Princess Vigilance (12.66), 3rd and Chanice Harris, 4th (12.96) in the 100 meters; Debrielle Williams, 3rd (59.55) and Makylah Jones, 5th in the 400 meters; Ashanti Meyers, 4th (20:40.12) in the 5000 meters; and the 4x100-meter relay team of Jasmaine Donovan, Harris, Imani Sellers and McKayla Jones, 3rd.

Other Bulldogs earning Top 5 finishes included Shippy, second (10.98), Jalon Kimbrough, 3rd (11.02) and Brewington, 5th (11.14) in the 100 meters; Tyler Jeffers, 3rd (50.41) in the 400 meters; Kailem Thomas, 2nd (15.65) in the 110-meter hurdles; Kailem, 4th (1:01.57) in the 400-meter hurdles; and the SC State “B” 4x100-meter relay team of Dwayne Curnell, Kimbrough, Barrrington Walker and Jalen Barker, second in a time of 41.98.

SC State resumes its 2022 outdoor schedule at the March 18-19 Yellow Jacket Invitational, hosted by Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Weekend baseball

Carolina at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday

Miami at Clemson, 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday

Lander at Claflin, 5 p.m. Friday and 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday

