COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Mississippi St. tops Gamecocks 78-64

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 20 points and Garrison Brooks scored a season-high 18 points and Mississippi State beat South Carolina 78-64 on Tuesday night to end a two-game losing streak.

South Carolina saw its three-game winning streak come to an end. During the streak the Gamecocks used second half runs of 24-0, 22-4, 22-5 to complete victories.

Mississippi State made sure that wasn't going to happen. The Bulldogs held South Carolina to 3-for-11 shooting from beyond 3-point range after halftime and 5 for 18 overall.

James Reese V's basket with 15:42 brought the Gamecocks within 10-9 and from there Mississippi State (14-7, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) took control.

Brooks followed with a layup, D.J. Jeffries made a pair of foul shots, Molinar followed with a layup and the Bulldogs were on their way to a 13-0 run in a four-and-a-half minute span.

Brooks' 3-pointer with 42 seconds before halftime gave Mississippi State its largest lead of the first half at 43-20 and it went to the break up 45-23.

Brooks finished with 17 points before intermission on 8-for-11 shooting and Mississippi State as a unit shot 60% (18 for 30) with all their points coming from inside the arc.

Mississippi State extended its lead to 75-48 with 5:25 remaining before South Carolina went on a 13-0 run to reduce its deficit.

Reese scored 15 on 7-for-9 shooting and Devin Carter 10 for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks (13-8, 4-5) host No. 22-ranked Tennessee on Saturday while Mississippi State heads to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Razorbacks on Saturday.

Claflin leads conference

in preseason honorees

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) released its 2022 preseason all-conference team, Tuesday afternoon. As one of the premier programs in the CIAA, there were plenty of preseason honors give to the team with three Lady Panthers earning spots on the 2022 CIAA Preseason All-Conference Team.

Leading the way for the Lady Panthers will be senior pitcher Shaniya Thomas. She will return to the Lady Panthers after compiling a 3-3 record that included a pair of appearances in the 2021 NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Tournament. She finished the 2021 season with a 4.42 earned run average (ERA) with 19 strikeouts. In the last full season of play, Thomas reigned as the 2019 CIAA Rookie and Pitcher of the Year. During that season, she compiled a 13-3 pitching record, and she finished the season with 140 strikeouts and a 2.15 earned run average (ERA).

Also returning will be senior catcher Marion Goins. Last season, Goins compiled a .343 batting average on 12 hits in 35 at-bats during the shortened season. She also added a pair of home runs. During the 2019 season, she earned a spot on the CIAA All-Conference Team with a .290 batting average and totaling 27 hits in 93 at-bats, including seven doubles and a home run. She also caught 10 runners stealing.

Rounding out the trio will be senior outfielder Ashley Thomas. In the shortened 2021 season, she totaled 13 runs scored with four hits, including two doubles. During the 2019 season, she earned a spot on the All-CIAA team with a .321 batting average that included 25 hits in 78 at-bats with a double and a triple. She also had 29 runs scored.

The Lady Panthers will open the 2022 season, Sunday when the team hosts the Tusculum Pioneers in a doubleheader that is set to begin at 1 p.m. For more information, call 803-535-5548 or online at www.athletics.claflin.edu.

MEAC recognizes SC State Lady Bulldogs

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference recognized SC State's Nicole Gwynn and Trinity Klock for their performances against Norfolk State.

Gwynn had 10 points and six rebounds while Klock scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Lady Spartans.

Claflin's Adams earns conference honor

Claflin's Zoe Adams was named CIAA Women's Track Athlete of the Week after placing fourth in the 400 meter dash at the USC Invitational held in Columbia Saturday.

Adams finished with a time of 57.4, the fastest by a CIAA runner this season. She also placed 28th overall in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.82.

Wednesday basketball games

Florida State at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Savannah State at Claflin (W), 5:30 p.m.

