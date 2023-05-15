Clemson faces Upstate

Clemson plays its final non-conference game of the season at home vs. USC Upstate on Tuesday at 4 p.m. (ACCN Extra).

USC Upstate is 34-18. Clemson is 35-17.

Clemson, who has a 20-10 home record, swept Virginia Tech in three games on the road by a combined score of 33-18 last weekend.

The Tigers are averaging 7.2 runs per game and hitting .304 with a .460 slugging percentage, .398 on-base percentage and 78 steals.

The pitching staff has a 4.51 ERA, .253 opponents’ batting average and 2.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

USC Upstate, who has a 13-9 road record and is averaging 7.5 runs per game, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

The Spartans won two games at Charleston Southern last weekend. They are hitting .289 and have a 5.09 ERA and .968 fielding percentage.

Gamecocks face Charlotte

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina baseball team plays its final midweek game of 2023 as the Gamecocks welcome Charlotte to Founders Park Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

The Gamecocks won the middle game of a three-game series at Arkansas this past weekend. Jack Mahoney pitched seven shutout innings in a 3-1 win on Saturday night while Cole Messina had four hits in the series.

The 49ers lost 2-of-3 games at Florida International this past weekend. Jack Dragum had three hits and Jake Cunningham drove in five in Sunday’s 9-6 win. Cam Fisher leads Charlotte with a .320 batting average and 22 home runs while Blake Jackson has 11 doubles. On the mound, Cameron Hansen is 3-1 with a 3.55 ERA and Wyatt Hudepohl has 99 strikeouts in 81.1 innings pitched.

Probable pitchers are:

South Carolina Cade Austin (R-So. RHP) 1-0, 4.81 ERA, 24.1 IP, 8 BB, 30 K

Charlotte Clark Dearman (Gr. LHP) 2-0, 4.74 ERA, 19.0 IP, 4 BB, 24 K

Carolina closes out the regular season with a three-game series with Tennessee at Founders Park. The series begins Thursday at 7 p.m. with games on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.). Saturday’s game will be televised on SEC Network.

Amick gets player honors

CLEMSON — Sophomore Billy Amick (Batesburg) was named ACC Player of the Week. He joined Virginia’s Brian Edgington, who was named ACC Pitcher of the Week, in receiving conference accolades.

ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Amick was 11-for-20 (.550) with two homers, four doubles, nine RBIs, eight runs, a 1.050 slugging percentage and walk in four games on the week, all wins and all on the road, as the Tigers downed No. 8 Coastal Carolina and swept Virginia Tech in three games.

At Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, he was 3-for-6 with a homer and three RBIs, then he went 8-for-14 (.571) with four doubles, a homer, six RBIs and six runs in three games at Virginia Tech over the weekend. On the week, he had three three-hit games and a two-hit game, while he also had at least one extra-base hit, scored at least one run and had at least one RBI in all four games.

On the season, he is hitting .413 with 10 homers, a triple, 13 doubles, 41 RBIs, 30 runs, a .770 slugging percentage, .458 on-base percentage and two steals in 35 games (31 starts).