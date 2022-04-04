COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Lady Panthers sweep Saint Augustine's

Lady Panthers sweep Saint Augustine's

The Claflin softball team improved to 8-0 in conference play with a two-game sweep of Saint Augustine's in Raleigh Friday.

The Lady Panthers took Game One 16-0 in five innings. Shaniya Thomas earned the win for Claflin, throwing five innings and allowing one hit and striking out 11 batters. Kennedy Baskerville led Claflin at the plate with four hits and four RBIs. Alexandria Beavers and Camryn Hollis each added four hits.

In Game Two, Claflin defeated Saint Augustine's 13-1 in five innings. Thomas got the win giving up four hits and one run and struck out eight batters. Baskerville had four hits and four RBIs to lead the Lady Panthers at the plate. Brenay Howard added four hits.

Claflin is scheduled to face Augusta University on the road Wednesday before returning home Friday to face conference foe Livingstone College.

USC-Aiken sweeps Claflin

The Claflin baseball team dropped a three-game series at USC-Aiken over the weekend. The Panthers fell 15-4, 16-2 and 3-0.

Cameron Mitchem had three hits on the weekend while Rufus Hurdle Jr. had two hits and an RBI in the three-game series.

Clalfin is scheduled to face Morehouse College Wednesday before returning home Saturday for a doubleheader against conference foe Young Harris College.

SCSU swept by Lady Hawks

South Carolina State softball dropped a three-game series at home over the weekend to Maryland Eastern Shore. The Lady Bulldogs fell 15-3, 7-1, 13-0.

Kyla Reeves had two hits and an RBI in the series while Cassidy Church and Daisha Simon each had a hit and RBI.

SC State returns to the field Saturday for a three-game series against MEAC foe Norfolk State.

Swinney confirms Randall injury

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Monday that freshman receiver Adam Randall suffered a serious knee injury on Friday.

Swinney stated: “Adam sustained a knee injury in practice on Friday. He is expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL later this week, after which time I know he will begin attacking his rehab. Adam has had a tremendous spring, and we look forward to having him back on the field once he has returned to full health.”

Boston claims Leslie Award

COLUMBIA -- For the third time in as many seasons, South Carolina junior Aliyah Boston claimed the Lisa Leslie Award. In its fifth season, the annual award recognizes the top center in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. A Gamecock has won the award in four of its five seasons as A'ja Wilson earned the award in its inaugural season (2018).

Carolina vs. UNC baseball moved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The University of South Carolina baseball team's game against North Carolina at Truist Field in Charlotte has been pushed back to Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. due to the weather forecast for Tuesday night.

Tigers host No. 10 Bulldogs

Who - Georgia (22-6) vs. Clemson (18-9)

Best Ranking - UGA - No. 10 USA Today; CU - NR

When - Tuesday (7 p.m.)

Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

Watch - ACC Network

