COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks honor student-athletes

UofSC honors athletes at annual gala

The University of South Carolina held its annual Gamecock Gala Monday honoring its athletes for their performance on and off the field or court.

Running back Juju McDowell was named Male Freshman of the Year while defensive back Jaylan Foster was named the Male Athlete of the Year and was given the Gamecock Inspiration Award. Women’s basketball player Aliyah Boston was named Female Athlete of the Year while teammate Laeticia Amihere was given the Gamecock Leadership Award.

Another Carolina player transferring

South Carolina football defensive lineman Will Rogers announced Tuesday that he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to GamecockCentral.com

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder originally signed with the Gamecocks as an offensive lineman out of Lovejoy High in Hampton, Ga. in 2019 but has spent the last two seasons on the defensive line.

He is the fifth South Carolina football player to announce their transfer this week, joining wide receiver E.J. Jenkins, wide receiver Eric Shaw, defensive lineman Keem Green and defensive lineman DeVontae Davis.

None of the five players was a projected starter exiting spring practice.

Lady Tigers add grad transfer

Clemson women’s basketball has announced the addition of Brie Perpignan, a graduate transfer from Elon, to its 2022 class.

A 5-foot-8 point guard, Perpignan was a four-year starter at Elon. She finished her Phoenix career ranking eighth in program history in career assists (358) and was the 25th member of the program’s 1,000 career-points club. Perpignan was an All-CAA selection in 2021-22, was twice named CAA Preseason Honorable Mention and picked up CAA Player of the Week honors in December.

In her senior season, Perpignan averaged 16.6 points and 5.5 assists per game (159 assists) for Elon.

Boston wins Honda award

South Carolina junior Aliyah Boston was named the Honda Sport Award winner for Basketball, Executive Director of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) Chris Voelz announced Tuesday. She becomes the second Gamecock all-time to win the honor, matching the 2018 recognition of A'ja Wilson.

Clemson adds White to athletic department

Clemson announced Tuesday the addition of Kevin White as Deputy Director of Athletics. White’s role will be focused on internal operations, interfacing with key campus and leadership stakeholders, and serving as the sport administrator for the football program.

Most recently, White has served at Northwestern as Deputy AD and Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw a $110 million operating budget. He successfully coordinated nearly $450 million in capital project facility financing, managed department contract negotiations and advised on head coach staffing decisions.

