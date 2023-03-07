COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Charleston wins CAA title over UNC Wilmington

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Ryan Larson scored 23 points and his effort at both of ends of the floor late helped send Charleston past upset-minded UNC Wilmington 63-58 in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship and clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Charleston took the lead for good on Larson’s breakaway layup off the steal for a 55-53 lead with 3:33 left and the Seawolves went into an almost four-minute scoring drought. Amari Kelly and Trazarien White each scored 16 points for the Seawolves.

Cooke finalist for Dawn Staley Award

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke is one of four finalists for the Dawn Staley Award given annually to the player that best exemplifies the skills Staley possessed throughout her career.

Cooke, a first-team All-SEC selection, leads the Gamecocks with 15.3 points per game this season. She is joined by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles and Stanford’s Haley Jones. The winner will be announced Thursday, April 6.

Clemson duo named All-ACC

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson was named first-team All-ACC while teammate PJ Hall was named third-team All-ACC.

Tyson is averaging 15. 7 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Hall is the team’s second-leading scorer with 15.5 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Clemson's Brownell named

finalist for Jim Phelan award

BOSTON — Clemson University men’s basketball Head Coach Brad Brownell was named as a finalist for the 2023 Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award, announced by CollegeInsider.com on Tuesday.

The Jim Phelan Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I coach, is named in honor of the legendary coach who spent his entire career at Mount Saint Mary’s University.

Brownell, now in his 13th season at Clemson, led the Tigers to a 22-9 overall record, including a program-best 14 ACC wins to finish in a tie for third in the ACC.

The Tigers open the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 9 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2. Clemson will face the winner of NC State vs. Virginia Tech/Notre Dame.

Jackson earns SEC honor

South Carolina forward GG Jackson was named to the Southeastern Conference’s All-Freshman team.

Jackson led the Gamecocks in scoring with 15.1 points per game, and had the most 20-point games (10) of any other USC freshmen in school history.