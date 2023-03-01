Tigers’ Tyson wins Prosser Award

Clemson senior Hunter Tyson has been named the recipient of the 2023 Skip Prosser Award presented to the top scholar-athlete in men’s ACC basketball.

Tyson is now a four-time member of the All-ACC Academic Basketball team, and is having a career year averaging a team-best 15.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Clemson duo earn All-ACC honors

Clemson’s Amari Robinson was named second team All-ACC while Ruby Whitehorn earned All-ACC freshman honors.

Robinson leads the Tigers in scoring (13.8 ppg) and is tied for the team lead in rebounding (6.3 rpg). She surpassed the 1,000 career point mark earlier this season and has scored in double-figures in 17 of Clemson’s 18 conference games.

Whitehorn is averaging 9.0 ppg and 4.3 rpg in conference play and is second on the team in scoring on the season (10.1 ppg).

Hall named National Pitcher of the Week

USC pitcher Noah Hall earned National Pitcher of the Week honors by Perfect Game.

Hall recorded a career high 12 strikeouts to no walks in eight innings of work as Carolina defeated Penn 1-0 on Saturday, improving his record to 2-0 on the season.

Cooke a finalist for top shooting guard

South Carolina, Zia Cooke earned a spot on the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Top 10. The award recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

Cooke is enjoying the most efficient season of her career, leading the Gamecocks and ranking eighth in the SEC with 15.5 points per game on a career-high 41.3 percent field goal shooting.

Voorhees 13, Claflin 8

Voorhees used a five-run second inning to take down Claflin baseball 13-8 Tuesday at Historic Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

Keelan Sloan led the Tigers with three hits and four RBIs. Joseph Gaines added two hits and an RBI.

Claflin was led by Kobe Miller’s two hits. Austin Montgomery and Duane Henderson each added a hit and two RBIs.

Claflin opens a three-game series at home Saturday with a double-header against Columbus State. The third game will be played Sunday.