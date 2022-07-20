COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson's Shipley named to Doak Walker list

Clemson sophomore running back Will Shipley was named a preseason candidate for the 2022 Doak Walker Award. The award is annually presented to the nation’s top college running back.

Shipley led the Tigers in rushing last season averaging nearly five yards per carry and scoring 11 touchdowns.

A leg injury against N.C. State caused him to miss three games last season. He did not participate in spring practice but should be ready when the Tigers begin training for the 2022 season.

University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October.

Joyner nominated for Allstate Good Works Team

University of South Carolina redshirt senior Dakereon Joyner is one of 114 student-athletes nominated for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The nominees have displayed exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

Joyner caught 24 passes for 221 yards last season, but he also played quarterback in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, winning MVP honors after completing all nine of his passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. Off the field, he has earned a bachelor's degree in sport and entertainment management, has served an internship with the Charleston County Parks and Recs office, and hosted the inaugural DK Joyner Football Camp in May at Fort Dorchester High School, among other community endeavors.

Hall to have knee surgery

Clemson's top men's basketball scorer PJ Hall needs right knee surgery and the team says there's no timetable for when he might return. An MRI on Friday revealed the 6-foot-10 Hall's kneecap had slid out of place. Hall already was rehabbing from foot surgery during the offseason.

He said in a statement he can't change what's happened, but will work hard to return to the court as soon as he can and help the Tigers through his leadership. Hall averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds a game last season.

A&M receiver suspended from team

Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Brazos County jail records show that the 21-year-old Smith was arrested by Texas A&M police early Wednesday and was booked into jail. The records show he posted $8,000 bond and was released later Wednesday.

A Texas A&M spokesman says Smith has been suspended from the football team per athletic department policy following his arrest. Smith was scheduled to attend SEC Media Days on Thursday in Atlanta with coach Jimbo Fisher and two other players.