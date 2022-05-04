COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson to honor Adkins

Clemson to honor Adkins

CLEMSON – Former Clemson three-time All-American Rusty Adkins will be honored during a pregame ceremony at the Boston College game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on May 20. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

In 2021, Adkins became the first former Tiger player to be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in Lubbock, Texas. That ceremony took place virtually on June 26. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clemson program was unable to honor Adkins with an on-campus ceremony last year.

Adkins played for the Tigers from 1965-67 (freshmen were ineligible during that era), and he became the first three-time All-American in Clemson history. Current Arizona Diamondback Seth Beer joined him in that exclusive club in 2018.

Adkins was a second-team All-American as a sophomore in 1965, when he hit a home run for his first career hit and batted .444 for the season. Incredibly, he went the entire season, 126 at-bats, without striking out.

Adkins was a third-team All-American as a junior, when he hit .364 and had at least one hit in 28 of his 29 games. He was a first-team selection as a senior when he hit .336 and led the Tigers to the ACC championship and a No. 7 final ranking by Collegiate Baseball.

In his career, Adkins hit .379, sixth highest in Clemson history and third highest among players in the wooden-bat era. He is also the Clemson career leader in fewest strikeouts per at-bat, as he struck out just once every 24.75 at-bats. He is also third in career triples (17).

Adkins might be best known for his 41-game hitting streak from April 10, 1965, to May 17, 1966. That streak is still the longest in ACC history.

Beamer wins closest to pin

Shane Beamer won the Closest to the Pin Competition in the Coach Division as the University of South Carolina head football coach took part in the 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge in Greensboro, Ga. on Wednesday.

The team of Randy Edsall and Houston Nutt combined to eagle three of their last four holes to win the Challenge and $30,000 each for their respective charities. The duo of Beamer and Steve Spurrier placed fifth overall, netting $17,500 for the Beamer Family Foundation.

The nation's premier collegiate coach golf event featured a field of 22 current and former college football coaches, playing in 11 two-man teams, competing for a share of a $330,000 charity purse. The tournament was held today at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta and was played in Ryder Cup format with Stableford scoring.

