COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson starter Galloway to miss time after surgery

Clemson starter Galloway to miss time after surgery

CLEMSON (AP) — Clemson starter Brevin Galloway will miss time after having surgery on his groin area. Galloway posted on social media that he'd had the operation on Thursday.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell confirmed in a text to The Associated Press that Galloway did have surgery. Galloway is not expected to play for the 24th-ranked Tigers at Florida State on Saturday.

Clemson is 17-4 and leads the Atlantic Coast Conference at 9-1. Galloway is a fifth-year player who has averaged 10.6 points a game after making 20 starts.