COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson’s Wagner drafted by Orioles

CLEMSON — Sophomore infielder Max Wagner (Green Bay, Wis.) was selected in the second round (No. 42 overall) by the Baltimore Orioles on the first day (rounds 1-2) of the MLB draft on Sunday night. He was the first Tiger drafted by the Orioles since 2014 (Steve Wilkerson).

Wagner, the ACC Player-of-the-Year, a Dick Howser Trophy finalist and unanimous first-team All-American, led the 2022 Tigers in batting average (.369), runs (66), hits (75), doubles (15), homers (27), RBIs (76), total bases (173), slugging percentage (.852), walks (45) and on-base percentage (.496). He tied for third in the nation in home runs and was second in slugging percentage. His 27 homers tied the school season record and tied for third most in a season in ACC history as well.

Wagner hit a home run every 7.5 at bats in 2022, easily setting a school record, and his .852 slugging percentage was second highest in a season in school history. He also reached base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in each of the last 42 games.

Anglin drafted in seventh

CLEMSON — Sophomore right-hander Mack Anglin (Marengo, Ohio) was selected in the seventh round (No. 205 overall) by the Kansas City Royals on the second day (rounds 3-10) of the MLB draft on Monday afternoon. He was the first Tiger drafted by the Royals since 2017 (Reed Rohlman).

Anglin was a Third-Team All-ACC starting pitcher in 2022 and won the Stowe Award as the team’s most valuable pitcher. He was 6-6 with a 4.48 ERA in 76.1 innings pitched over 15 starts. He gave up just 63 hits (.227 opponents’ batting average) with 78 strikeouts.

In his career, Anglin is a two-time All-ACC Academic selection who has a 4.64 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 139.2 innings pitched over 32 appearances (26 starts) in three seasons. His 10.57 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark is fifth in Tiger history.

Anglin was selected in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals in 2021, but elected to return to Clemson for the 2022 season.

Tiger signee and righthander Brock Porter was drafted on Monday in the fourth round (No. 109 overall pick) by the Texas Rangers.

Gilbert Drafted in 13th round

CLEMSON - Sophomore lefthander Geoffrey Gilbert (Charleston, S.C.) was selected in the 13th round (No. 400 overall) by the New York Yankees on the third and final day (rounds 11-20) of the MLB draft on Tuesday afternoon. He was the first Tiger drafted by the Yankees since 2015 (Brody Koerner).

Gilbert was an NSCA Strength & Conditioning All-American and had a 5-2 record, 5.20 ERA, .249 opponents’ batting average and 56 strikeouts against 17 walks in 45.0 innings pitched over 19 appearances (five starts) in 2022.

In his career, Gilbert is a three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member and has a 9-8 record, three saves, a 3.35 ERA, .242 opponents’ batting average and 122 strikeouts against 39 walks in 102.0 innings pitched over 55 appearances (five starts). He is also fourth in Tiger history in strikeouts per nine innings pitched (10.76).

5 Gamecock selected in MLB draft

LOS ANGELES, Calif - The University of South Carolina baseball team had four current student-athletes and one member of the recruiting class picked on the final day of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday afternoon (July 19).

James Hicks and Josiah Sightler both were selected in the 15th round. Hicks went to the Baltimore Orioles while Sightler was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Braylen Wimmer went to the Philadelphia Phillies in the 18th round while Noah Hall was picked by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 20th round.

Hicks transferred from Crowder College and pitched in a pair of games for the Gamecocks before an injury ended his 2022 season.

Sightler played in 51 games for the Gamecocks in 2022, hitting .300 with 35 runs scored, 11 doubles, a team-best 15 home runs and 31 RBI. In his Gamecock career, Sightler has 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 64 RBI.

Wimmer started all 55 games for the Gamecocks in 2022, hitting .312 with 38 runs scored, 13 doubles, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He led the team in doubles and stolen bases and slugged at a .466 clip. In his three-year Carolina career, Wimmer has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 71 RBI.

Hall made 15 appearances with 12 starts in his first year at Carolina in 2022. The Appalachian State transfer pitched 76.2 innings, striking out 78 batters to go along with a 4.34 ERA.

Adam Serwinowski, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, was picked by the Cincinnati Reds in the 15th rounds.

Teams now have until August 1 at 5 p.m. ET to sign draftees.

Rattler on Maxwell list

The Maxwell Football Club announced its watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. University of South Carolina junior quarterback Spencer Rattler is one of 85 players that make up the Maxwell Award preseason list.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Shipley on Maxwell list

The Maxwell Football Club announced that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named as one of 85 candidates on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

Rattler on O’Brien list

FORT WORTH, Texas - University of South Carolina junior quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named to the 2022 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List, it was announced this morning (Tuesday, July 18) by the Davey O'Brien Foundation. Rattler is one of 35 top returning quarterbacks on the watch list.

Compiled by a subset of the Davey O'Brien National Selection Committee, this year's list was selected based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2022 college football season. All nominees are required to have previously started at least one game at an NCAA Division I institution.