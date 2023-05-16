Clemson-Irish among top matchups

ESPN on Tuesday offered a first look at some of the marquee matchups that will be part of its presentation of college football in 2023.

The four premier games highlighted feature top rivalries and seven of the sport’s biggest brands – including six teams in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25.

The Labor Day Sunday night showdown (Sept. 3) on ABC is the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando is LSU and Florida State.

Week 2 welcomes the renewed rivalry between Texas and Alabama. The future Southeastern Conference foes will face off in primetime on ESPN.

The Red River Rivalry returns to ABC in Week 6.The fifth-longest rivalry in college football history resumes Oct. 7 on ABC as Texas and Oklahoma collide at the Cotton Bowl.

Clemson and Notre Dame duel in Death Valley. The Fighting Irish travel south as Notre Dame clashes with Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 4, on ABC. The Tigers lead the overall series, 4-3, but Notre Dame won the Week 10 showdown last season, 35-14.

Kitts named to USA U19 National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – South Carolina rising sophomore Chloe Kitts is among the 12 athletes named to the 2023 USA Women’s U19 National Team, USA Basketball announced. The group will represent the U.S. in the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled for July 15-23 in Madrid.

Kitts is making her second appearance for USA Basketball, following up her stint on the 2022 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup gold medal team. She becomes the 13th Gamecock under head coach Dawn Staley to be named to a USA Basketball team during or after her time at South Carolina, including current teammates Sania Feagin and Raven Johnson.

Carolina SS is award semifinalist

LUBBOCK, Texas – University of South Carolina senior shortstop Braylen Wimmer has been named one of 25 semifinalists for the Brooks Wallace Award, handed out to college baseball’s best shortstop, the College Baseball Foundation announced Tuesday.

Wimmer has played in 44 games for the Gamecocks this season and is hitting .298 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 38 RBI and 13 stolen bases. The Yukon, Okla., native is slugging .554 and has a .411 on-base percentage. He was a perfect 5-for-5 in the season opener against UMass Lowell (Feb. 17) and drove in five runs the very next game. He hit back-to-back leadoff home runs at Mississippi State (March 31-April 1) and drove in three runs in a win over Georgia (March 18).

The award honors the nation’s top shortstop and will be presented this summer by the College Baseball Foundation. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, a slick-fielding shortstop who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.