Clemson, CofC to play baseball in Columbia

College of Charleston, in conjunction with Clemson and the Columbia Fireflies, announced Thursday a neutral site game at Segra Park Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. Gates for the event will open at 5 pm.

Clemson’s Tyson up for PF award

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Top 10 candidates for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. Among the 10 was Clemson University men’s basketball graduate Hunter Tyson.

Tyson leads the Tigers this season averaging nearly a double-double with 16.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Those numbers are even better in ACC play at 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest.

USC places 112 on SEC Academic Honor Roll

The SEC’s Fall Academic Honor Roll was announced Thursday by commissioner Greg Sankey. South Carolina’s 112 student-athletes ranked second in the conference and marks the fifth consecutive fall semester with triple digit honorees.

The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. It is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

Wofford baseball picked to win SoCon

The Southern Conference announced today the results of its preseason baseball balloting, with Wofford selected as the consensus favorite to claim the conference crown. Senior pitcher Matthew Marchal was named the Preseason Pitcher of the Year to highlight five total Terriers selected to the preseason squad. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams or players in the polling.

Kelley to represent USC at SEC Tournament

The Southeastern Conference announced its SEC Basketball Legends group that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Tre’ Kelley will represent South Carolina in the Music City.

Kelley scored 1,488 points during his Gamecock career, and is third all-time at Carolina with 510 career assists. He also holds the single season record with 38 starts during the 2006 campaign, when he led the Gamecocks to their second straight NIT Championship. Kelley is T-3rd all-time with 134 games played.

College of Charleston baseball picked to win CAA

College of Charleston baseball was picked to repeat as Colonial Athletic Association regular season champions in 2023 and seven individuals earned All-Conference honors headlined by William Privette's nod as the Preseason Player of the Year, as announced Wednesday by the league office.