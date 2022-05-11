COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson, Carolina baseball fall in midweek games

Charleston downs Tigers

COLUMBIA — The Clemson Tigers put 23 batters on base, but College of Charleston limited the Tigers to five runs in the Cougars’ 7-5 victory at Segra Park on Tuesday night. The Cougars, who split the season series 1-1, improved to 32-15, while the Tigers dropped to 31-18.

Jared Kirven lined a two-out, two-run double in the second inning to put the Cougars ahead, then the Tigers responded with two runs in the third inning on Max Wagner’s run-scoring single and Blake Wright’s sacrifice fly. Benjamin Blackwell lined a run-scoring single with two outs in the top of the fourth inning to give Clemson the lead. Kirven answered with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the score.

In the fifth inning, JT Marr grounded a two-out triple to score a run, then Landon Choboy flared a run-scoring single. Wagner crushed a two-run homer, his 23rd of the year, in the top of the sixth inning to tie the score 5-5. Sam Cochrane grounded a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning, then the Cougars doubled their lead with a run in the seventh inning.

Ty Good (8-4) earned the win in relief, while William Privette pitched the final 2.1 innings to record his 11th save of the season. Six Cougar pitchers combined to strand 16 Tigers on base. Jay Dill (2-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers travel to Charlottesville to take on No. 9 Virginia in a three-game series beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Upstate takes down Carolina

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to USC Upstate, 9-6, Tuesday night at Founders Park.

The Spartans scored four runs in the top of the second inning on three hits. Carolina came back to score a run in the bottom of the second on a Jalen Vasquez sacrifice fly, then cut it to 4-2 in the fourth on Josiah Sightler's 12th home run of the year.

USC Upstate plated a run in the sixth, then had a two-run home run from Grant Sherrod in the sixth. Carolina pushed across three runs in the bottom of the sixth as Talmadge LeCroy's sacrifice fly and Brandt Belk's 2-run infield pop up that fell made it 7-5. The Spartans added insurance in the top of the eighth with a pair of runs, capped by a Noah Myers double. Carolina ended the scoring in the eighth with a Belk RBI double.

Belk had two of Carolina's seven hits and three RBI on the day. The loss went to Eli Jones, who allowed four runs and three hits with a pair of strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Aidan Hunter went 5.2 innings, striking out five and allowing five runs. John Gilreath struck out a pair in two innings of relief.

Carolina starts a three-game series with Kentucky at 7 p.m. Friday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Jax State added to Carolina football schedule

The University of South Carolina football team will host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Jacksonville State will replace the Liberty Flames on South Carolina's 2023 schedule.

The contest will be the first ever played on the gridiron between the two schools that share the nickname "Gamecocks." Currently a member of the ASUN Conference, Jacksonville State will transition all sports into Conference USA in the summer of 2023. With the new conference home, JSU will make the jump to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Jacksonville State will join Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston as the newest members of C-USA in 2023.

South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral-site game, playing the North Carolina Tar Heels in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Clemson baseball vs BC time change

CLEMSON -- The Saturday, May 21, game between Boston College and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now set for a noon start due to a 4:15 p.m. last-inning start time with the Eagles’ travel plans.

Clemson will honor its seniors prior to the game at approximately 11:30 a.m. Fans are encouraged to be in attendance to recognize the contributions of the seniors.

Brownell signs veteran guard

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff announced the addition of veteran guard Brevin Galloway (Anderson/Seneca) on Wednesday. Galloway will enter his sixth season of college basketball this year.

“Brevin Galloway not only adds experience to our team, but provides quality depth to our guard group,” said Brownell. “He plays the game with a high IQ, while also adding in the ability to knock down shots from anywhere on the floor including from distance. Brevin’s strong desire to be at Clemson was such a great fit not just for us, but for him as well.”

Galloway played 25 games last year for conference foe Boston College and averaged 8.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He finished the season 45.2 percent on two-point shots and 76.9 percent at the foul line.

