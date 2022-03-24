COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson baseball travels to Pittsburgh

Clemson travels to Pittsburgh

CLEMSON - The Tigers travel to Pittsburgh this weekend for their first road series of the season.

• Who - Clemson (16-5, 1-2 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh (10-10, 1-5 ACC)

• Best Ranking - CU - No. 20 Baseball America; PIT - NR

• When - Friday (3 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Pittsburgh, Pa. (Charles L. Cost Field)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

Clemson, who has a 1-0 road record, split two midweek home games with Coastal Carolina (7-16) and Winthrop (10-2).

The Tigers are averaging 8.4 runs per game and hitting .292 with a .473 slugging percentage, .412 on-base percentage and 11 steals.

Carolina hosts Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team opened a series with Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

The series continues Friday (March 25) at 7 p.m. and concludes Saturday afternoon (March 26) at.

Friday and Saturday's games will be on SEC Network Plus.

MEAC announces tennis honors

NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina Central senior Sebastian Pino was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference office announced, while Morgan State’s Niles Rachal was named Rookie of the Week. Morgan State freshman Hannah Smith was named Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, and Howard’s Jordan Grayson was named Rookie of the Week.

Other top performers:

Benjamin Niv (South Carolina State) went 3-0 in singles play and 2-0 in doubles action at the MEAC Round-Up.

Nalanda Silva (South Carolina State) won all four of her singles matches at the MEAC Round-Up at the No. 4 position.

Boston, Henderson honored

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball junior forward Aliyah Boston is one of four finalists for the Wade Trophy, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced today. She and senior point guard Destanni Henderson were also named WBCA Region 2 All-America finalists. The Wade Trophy winner and the 10-member WBCA All-America Team will be announced March 31.

