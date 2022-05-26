COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin's Nelson to throw at national championship

Claflin's Zaria Nelson will compete in the women's discus throw at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field national championship.

"It means a lot," Nelson said of the opportunity, "I've never had the opportunity to compete nationally before."

Nelson earned her spot in the national championship after throwing the qualifying distance of 154' 2'' (47 meters) at the Georgia Spring Classic earlier this season. She was later chosen from a pool of qualifiers to compete at the national event.

As a freshman, Nelson earned a third-place finish at the 2019 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Outdoor Track and Field championship. COVID concerns halted Nelson's sophomore and junior seasons, but this year she earned CIAA Field Events MVP after finishing first in the shot put and second in the discuss at the conference championships.

Nelson is scheduled to throw at 5 p.m. Friday at Grand Valley State University.

SC State relay team to compete at prelims

The South Carolina State men’s 4x100 meter relay team will be participating in the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminary at Indiana University.

The team of Waddell Rembert-Jett, Brenton Shippy, Erick Hill and Jaden Barker will compete on Friday at 5 p.m. Twenty-four teams, making up three heats, will race for 12 spots in the NCAA Championship Jun. 8-11 at Eugene, Oregon.

The top three teams in each heat will advance, along with the next three overall best times. The Bulldogs, using a slightly different lineup ran the fastest time in the MEAC this season with a clocking of 39.54 at the Gamecock Invitational in Columbia.

Carolina game times announced

Football game times and television networks have been announced for the first three games of the South Carolina Gamecocks' 2022 football season.

South Carolina will open the second season of the Shane Beamer Era in Columbia under the new LED lights at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, when the Gamecocks host the Georgia State Panthers. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm and the contest will be streamed live on ESPN+/SECN+.

The Gamecocks' 2022 SEC opener is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, when Carolina travels to Fayetteville, Ark., to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. ESPN will have the national broadcast beginning at noon.

The annual border war between SEC Eastern Division rivals South Carolina and Georgia will take place in Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 17. Game has been set for noon ET, with the contest being televised nationally on ESPN.

Clemson opens on Labor Day

The ACC and its television partners formally announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2022 football season.

Clemson will open the season at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, when the Tigers face Georgia Tech on ESPN at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Clemson will then return to Memorial Stadium for consecutive home games, facing Furman at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network on Saturday, Sept. 10, and welcoming Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. on ACC Network on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The ACC football season gets underway on Saturday, Aug. 27, when Florida State hosts Duquesne at 5 p.m. on ACC Network and North Carolina hosts Florida A&M at 8:15 p.m. on ACC Network in Week Zero. It marks the first August season opener for the league since 2019.

The ACC will be featured throughout the Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-5) with 12 games over a five-day span. No other league plays across all five days in Week One. This is the fourth time in the last six years the ACC has played over five consecutive days in Week One.

