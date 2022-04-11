COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin softball unbeaten in CIAA

The Claflin softball team improved to 12-0 in CIAA play after sweeping doubleheaders against Livingstone College and Johnson C. Smith.

The Lady Panthers defeated Livingstone College 14-1 and 11-0 Friday before taking down Johnson C. Smith 8-0 and 12-1 Saturday.

Shaniya Thomas (6-3) earned the victory for Claflin in Game One Friday, giving up one run on one hit and striking out 11 batters. Camryn Hollis led the Lady Panthers with three hits while Alexandria Beavers, Marion Goins and Jada Garrick each had two hits and two RBIs.

In Game Two, Bre’Zhay Chambers (5-4) and Jaelyn Jackson combined to throw a five-inning no hitter. Jackson led the Lady Panthers with two hits while Thomas had a hit and two RBIs.

Thomas picked up her seventh win of the season Saturday after throwing a complete game shutout against Johnson C. Smith. Jackson led Claflin with three hits while Brenay Howard added two hits.

In the second game, Chambers earned the victory while Jackson and Tristen Keuchler each had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Lady Panthers.

Claflin is scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday at USC-Aiken and will be in Columbia next Saturday for a doubleheader against Benedict College.

YHC sweeps Claflin baseball

Young Harris College took a doubleheader Saturday and completed a three-game series sweep of Claflin baseball Sunday. The Panthers fell to YHC Saturday 17-2 and 23-3 and lost Sunday’s game 31-13.

Kobe Miller led the Panthers with seven hits on the weekend and added three RBI. DeShawnte Carraway had four hits and two RBI, Malcolm Brown had two hits including a home run and four RBI and Malik Sadler and Steve Joyner each added two RBI.

Claflin (2-20, 0-18 PBC) is scheduled to face Morris College at home Wednesday before traveling to Georgia College for a three-game series beginning Friday.

SCSU swept by Norfolk State

South Carolina State softball was swept in a three-game series against Norfolk State over the weekend. The Lady Bulldogs fell 7-2, 13-4 and 15-7.

Tajah Clark and Jasmine Hogan each had two hits and two RBIs over the weekend to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Cassidy Church had three hits and an RBI, Zarria Smith had two hits and Daisha Simon and JaNautica Cohen each had a hit and an RBI.

SC State (3-28, 2-10 MEAC) will travel to face Howard for a three-game series beginning Friday.

