COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin softball falls at Newberry

Newberry takes two from Lady Panthers

The Claflin softball team traveled to face Newberry in a doubleheader Tuesday. The Lady Panthers dropped the first game 13-5 and were shut out in the second game 10-0.

In the first game, Newberry jumped out to a 12-1 lead after scoring six runs in each of the first two innings. Claflin tried to rally behind a two-run home run from Brenay Howard. Alexandria Beavers had two hits and scored a run for Claflin while Marion Goins added two RBIs.

In the second game, Camryn Hollis, Jaelyn Jackson and Beavers each had a hit but the Lady Panthers were unable to scratch the scoreboard.

Claflin (14-12, 11-0) will attempt to the clinch the CIAA regular-season title with a doubleheader at Fayetteville State Friday and a doubleheader at Winston-Salem State Saturday.

MEAC announces track honors

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State junior Anthony Franklin was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, and Howard sophomore Kaya-Rae Dunbar was selected as Women’s Track Athlete of the Week. Morgan State senior Kobe-Jordan Rhooms was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, while Howard junior Minyarn Smalls earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.

Other top performers:

Jada Banks (South Carolina State) ran a MEAC-best 4:46.32 to come in fourth in the 1,500 meters at the Gamecock Invitational.

Dexter Ratliff (South Carolina State) came in fifth in the discus at the Gamecock Invitational with a distance of 49.25 meters.

Waddell Rembert-Jett (South Carolina State) came in third in the 100 meters (10.44) and 4x100-meter relay (39.54) at the Gamecock Invitational

Lady Tigers add grad transfer

Clemson women’s basketball has announced the addition of Brie Perpignan, a graduate transfer from Elon, to its 2022 class.

A 5-foot-8 point guard, Perpignan was a four-year starter at Elon. She finished her Phoenix career ranking eighth in program history in career assists (358) and was the 25th member of the program’s 1,000 career-points club. Perpignan was an All-CAA selection in 2021-22, was twice named CAA Preseason Honorable Mention and picked up CAA Player of the Week honors in December.

In her senior season, Perpignan averaged 16.6 points and 5.5 assists per game (159 assists) for Elon.

Boston wins Honda award

South Carolina junior Aliyah Boston was named the Honda Sport Award winner for Basketball, Executive Director of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) Chris Voelz announced Tuesday. She becomes the second Gamecock all-time to win the honor, matching the 2018 recognition of A'ja Wilson.

Clemson adds White to athletic department

Clemson announced Tuesday the addition of Kevin White as Deputy Director of Athletics. White’s role will be focused on internal operations, interfacing with key campus and leadership stakeholders, and serving as the sport administrator for the football program.

Most recently, White has served at Northwestern as Deputy AD and Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw a $110 million operating budget. He successfully coordinated nearly $450 million in capital project facility financing, managed department contract negotiations and advised on head coach staffing decisions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0