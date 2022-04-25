COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin softball claims top seed

The Claflin softball team completed its regular season by splitting a two-game series with Fayetteville State and sweeping a doubleheader from Winston Salem State.

In Friday's first game, the Lady Panthers defeated FSU 11-3. Bre’Zhay Chambers earned her seventh win of the season after throwing a complete game and giving up one earned run. She struck out 10 batters in the victory.

Fayetteville State grabbed and early 3-1 lead, but Claflin used a seven-run fifth inning to take control of the game. Kennedy Baskerville led the Lady Panthers at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Brenay Howard and Marion Goins each had two hits while Alexandria Beavers added two RBIs.

In the second game, Fayetteville State scored six runs in the first and handed Claflin its first conference loss of the season 10-6.

Six Claflin players had one hit while Beavers led the Lady Panthers with four RBIs.

Saturday, Claflin posted two shutouts against Winston Salem State, winning 10-0 and 5-0.

In the first game, Chambers threw five innings and allowed two hits and no runs while striking out eight batters.

Goins led the Lady Panthers at the plate with three hits and three RBIs while Beavers added two hits and three RBIs and Jaelyn Jackson had two hits and two RBIs.

In the second game, Jackson earned the win after throwing five innings, allowing five hits and striking out 10 batters. Shaniya Thomas earned the save after throwing two no-hit innings and striking out three.

Camryn Hollis, Tristen Keuchler, Beavers and Baskerville each had two hits to lead Claflin at the plate. Jackson had two RBIs in the win.

Claflin finishes the regular season 17-13 and 15-1 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. They finished first in the Southern Division and have the best overall record in the conference. The Lady Panthers will be the top seed in the CIAA softball tournament scheduled to begin May 3.

MSU sweeps Lady Bulldogs

The South Carolina State softball team could not find its offense against Morgan State over the weekend. In the three-game series, the Lady Bulldogs had a total of eight hits and scored two runs.

Morgan State opened the series with a sweep of a doubleheader Saturday 9-1 and 8-0. SC State had three hits in the first game led by Ja’Nautica Cohen, who had the lone RBI. McKenzie McDaniel was the only Lady Bulldog player to manage a hit in the second game Saturday as SCSU was shut out.

Sunday, the Lady Bulldogs had four hits and scored a run, but fell short 7-1. McDaniel led the Lady Bulldogs with a hit and an RBI.

SC State (3-34 overall, 2-16 in MEAC) is scheduled to host a doubleheader Wednesday against Presbyterian College before closing out the regular season with a three-game series against Coppin State in Baltimore.

Claflin beats Benedict, swept by Flagler

Claflin opened the week with a 9-5 win over Benedict before being swept by Flagler College in a three-game series over the weekend.

The Panthers used a four-run seventh inning to break open a close game against Benedict on Tuesday. Joshua Cooper and Kobe Miller each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Panthers. Rufus Hurdle Jr. and Da’Avion Sumpter each added two hits.

MacKenzie Gay earned the win after throwing 7.2 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out four batters.

The Panthers opened their series with Flagler Friday with a 7-2 loss. Cooper had two hits and an RBI while Sumpter added two hits to lead Claflin at the plate.

In Saturday’s doubleheader, Claflin fell 17-6 and 13-8.

In the first game, the Panthers jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings, but would give up six runs in the fifth inning and eight runs in the eighth inning. Malik Sadler, Quinten Kinard and Sumpter each had two hits for the Panthers while Hurdle led Claflin with two RBIs.

In the second game, Claflin grabbed an early three-run lead, but could not hold on. Kinard led the Panthers with two hits and four RBIs. Sumpter, Hurdle Jr., Miller and Enrique Morales all added two hits.

Claflin (4-26, 0-24 in the PBC) is scheduled to travel to Columbia Tuesday to face Benedict before finishing the regular season on the road at North Georgia over the weekend.

SCSU track sets 2 more record

The South Carolina State track and field teams continued their outstanding outdoor performances Saturday at the University of South Carolina Open by establishing two more school records and 14 personal marks.

Junior Jada Banks completed the 3000 meters in a school-record time of 10:25.18, fifth overall in a competitive women’s field, breaking the old record of 10:29.37 (Brittney Stewart, 2011), while Trey Felton had a time of 8:57.87 in the men’s 3000 – seventh in the field – to erase the old mark of 9:03.30 (Ivan Castrillo, 1978). Both marks were PRs.

Other top performances by Coach Jerod Wims’ teams were Brenton Shippy, second in the 100 meters in a time of 10.26, a PR and second-best in the MEAC this season; the men’s 4x400-meter relay team, third (3:12.61); and the women’s 4x400-meter relay team, eighth (4:02.17).

Others establishing personal records in the women’s field were Ra’Necia Brown in the 100m (12.15) and 200m (24.48), Ashanti Meyers in the 3000 meters (11:26.62), Maya Smith in the 100m (12.48) and 200m (25.60), Princess Vigilance in the 200m (25.07), and Jerdashia Scott in the javelin (22.27m).

PRs were also set by Devin Brewington in the 100m (10.48), Erick Hill in the 100m (10.68), Jaden Barker in the 200m (21.85), and Matron Thornton in the 800m (1:55.73).

SC State resumes it schedule Thursday at the three-day Penn Relays in Philadelphia. It will mark SCSU’s first appearance in the prestigious meet in almost 10 years.

Brownell adds Donlon, Dixon

CLEMSON — Clemson University men's basketball head coach Brad Brownell announced the addition of Billy Donlon as associate head coach and Sean Dixon as assistant coach to his staff on Monday.

Donlon, the sitting head coach at UMKC since 2019, brings more than 20 years of coaching experience working with multiple Division I programs.

Dixon spent four seasons on staff at his alma mater of Presbyterian College, five seasons at UNC Asheville and the last four at Middle Tennessee State.

