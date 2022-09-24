COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin sets hoops schedules; Africa University golf event Monday

Claflin has announced 2022-23 schedules for men’s and women’s basketball. Both teams are entering the season with new head coaches.

The men’s team will open the year at the HBCU Preseason Classic in Orlando Nov. 4-5. The Panthers will open against Rust College and face Johnson University-Florida on Day 2.

Claflin will play its first home game Nov. 14 against Allen University. The matchup will kick off Homecoming Week and conclude with a matchup against Morris College Nov. 19.

The Panthers open CIAA play Dec. 15 at home against Elizabeth City State.

“We’re very excited about the upcoming season,” Claflin men’s coach Brion Dunlap said. “I believe that the schedule that we’ve been able to put together is going to be competitive. It’s going to challenge us. It’s going to make us tougher for our conference play and hopefully, it will put us in a situation where we’ll be able to compete and hopefully, we will have a chance to be standing in the winner’s circle at the end of the day.”

The Claflin women’s team, led by Terrence Jenkins, will open the regular season on the road Nov. 14 against North Greenville.

The Lady Panthers return home for a Homecoming matchup against Morris College Nov. 19.

Claflin’s women will also open CIAA play at home Dec. 15 against Elizabeth City State.

Both teams will face Johnson C. Smith at home as part of the PAWSUP HBCU Classic.

Africa University golf Sept. 26

The 2022 Bishop L. Jonathan Holston Golf Invitational benefiting Africa University will be held Monday, Sept. 26, at the Orangeburg Country Club, 2745 Griffith Drive NW.

The event, which is in its fourth year in Orangeburg after several years in Columbia, will be played in a modified four-person captain’s choice with the appropriate protocols in place. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with a shotgun tee-off set for 10 a.m.

The event, which partners with the United Methodist Church, raises funds to support scholarships and other needs at Africa University in Zimbabwe, southern Africa.

The field for the tournament has been set, however, interested persons and local and statewide businesses and corporations can still support the tournament through various sponsorship levels, including hole sponsorships.

For additional tournament information, contact tournament director, the Rev. Robert Harper, at 843-875-2117, or Robert@knightsvilleumc.org. Interested persons may also contact Bill Hamilton (803-378-6165), Jim Salley (615-268-8573) and Lillian Adderson (803-603-5915).

Clemson women conference schedule

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2022-23 Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball schedule has been announced by the league office. Clemson will face seven teams that qualified for last season’s NCAA Tournament and end the season with back-to-back home games.

Game times and network designations will be announced at a later date. Clemson previously announced its non-conference schedule, highlighted by a home matchup against defending national champion South Carolina, and the full 2022-23 slate can be viewed here.

The conference schedule opens Dec. 18 vs. NC State and resumes after Christmas on Dec. 29 vs. Virginia Tech.

Carolina men open vs. SC State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced times and TV networks for the upcoming men’s basketball conference schedule. Fifteen of South Carolina’s 18 league games will be broadcast by the SEC Network.

The team’s matchup at Kentucky (Jan. 10) will be on ESPN or ESPN2 at 7 p.m. (ET). Another road game at Florida (Jan. 25) will be on ESPN2 or ESPNU at 7 p.m. A midweek contest vs. Alabama late in the season on Feb. 22 will be on either ESPN/ESPN2 or ESPNU at 9 p.m.

The Gamecocks will have two more late tips at 9 p.m. with road contests at Missouri (Feb. 7) and at Mississippi State (Feb. 28).

Carolina will have five league home games on Saturdays in 2023, including three in the month of January.

The first game of the season and the Lamont Paris era will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, against South Carolina State. Tip times and TV information for the non-conference schedule will be available soon.

SEC baseball schedule

BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2023 season.

The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Fayetteville, Ark., for a three-game series against 2022 College World Series participant Arkansas on March 17-19. Carolina opens the home conference schedule against LSU on March 24-26. Carolina then travels to Kentucky for the three-game set on March 31-April 2.

Carolina hosts Florida on Easter weekend (April 6-8) and then visits Vanderbilt April 14-16. The Gamecocks have back-to-back home series against Tennessee (April 21-23) and Missouri (April 28-30).

A trip to Georgia (May 5-7) is followed by the final home SEC series of the season against Auburn (May 12-14). The Gamecocks close out the regular season with a three-game series at Mississippi State (May 18-20).

The SEC Tournament will take place May 23-28 at the Hoover Met.

The SEC weekends could move to Thursday-Saturday due to TV. Those changes will be announced at a later date.