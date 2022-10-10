COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina-Texas A&M is night game

South Carolina will host Texas A&M in a 7:30 p.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Southeastern Conference office announced Monday.

The game at Williams-Brice Stadium, which will take place adjacent to the annual South Carolina State Fair, will be televised on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks, fresh off an upset win over 13th-ranked Kentucky, will be looking for their first win over the Aggies in nine tries.

Both South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC) and Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) will enjoy an off week this week before returning to SEC action on Oct. 22.

Gwyn gets SEC honor

COLUMBIA – University of South Carolina offensive guard Jovaughn Gwyn has been selected as the SEC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week, the Southeastern Conference office announced.

Gwyn, a 6-3, 300-pound redshirt senior from Charlotte, N.C., graded out at 88% in the Gamecocks’ 24-14 upset win at No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday night. He did not allow any pressures or quarterback sacks while recording two pancake blocks and a pair of knockdowns.

Clemson-Syracuse at noon

Clemson will face Syracuse at noon on ABC on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Tigers face Florida State on the road on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.