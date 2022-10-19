 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick
COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina men pick last

SPORTS LIBRARY, South Carolina, USC, basketball

Carolina men picked last

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The South Carolina men's basketball team has been picked last in the Southeastern Conference this season by a panel of SEC and national media members.

Preseason Media Poll

  1. Kentucky
  2. Arkansas
  3. Tennessee
  4. Auburn
  5. Alabama
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Florida
  8. LSU
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Mississippi State
  11. Missouri
  12. Vanderbilt
  13. Georgia
  14. South Carolina

PJ Hall picked for preseason All-ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — PJ Hall (Spartanburg/Dorman) was tabbed preseason second team All-ACC on Tuesday by league media.

Hall was named to the second team along with Jayden Gardner (Virginia), Dereck Lively II (Duke), Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) and RJ Davis (North Carolina). Hall also received two votes for Preseason Player of the Year.

The Tiger center is coming off a career year in which he played through a foot injury for most of the season. Hall averaged a team-and-career-best 15.5 points per game (including 16.0 per game in ACC play), while also tallying 5.8 rebounds per contest.

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Eagles eager to face MEAC champs

Beal on Miller watch list

COLUMBIA – South Carolina senior Brea Beal is one of 20 candidates named to the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award Watch List, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced. In its sixth year, the award recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

