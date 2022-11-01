COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Bulldogs drop out of HBCU poll

Bulldogs drop out of HBCU poll

After a 41-14 loss at Morgan State Saturday, South Carolina State has dropped from the HBCU BOXTOROW Coaches and Media Top 10. The Bulldogs are still receiving votes as they prepare to face Delaware State at home Saturday in Orangeburg.

Undefeated Jackson State remains No. 1 in both polls after a win over Southern Saturday. Unbeaten Benedict from Columbia are ranked No. 2 in the Media Poll.

HBCU BOXTOROW Coaches Poll

1. Jackson State (8-0), 2. Florida A&M (6-2), 3. North Carolina Central (6-2), 4. North Carolina A&T (5-3), 5. Prairie View A&M (5-3), 6. Southern (5-3), 7. Alabama State (5-3), 8. Texas Southern (4-4), 9. Hampton (4-4), 10. Howard (3-5) Others receiving votes: South Carolina State (3-5), Alabama A&M (3-5), Morgan State (3-5), Delaware State (4-4), Tennessee State (3-5)

HBCU BOXTOROW Media Poll

1. Jackson State (8-0), 2. Benedict (9-0), 3. Florida A&M (6-2), 4. North Carolina Central (6-2), 5. Albany State (7-2), 6. Virginia Union (8-1), 7. Tuskegee (7-2), 8. Southern (5-3), 9. North Carolina A&T (5-3), 10. Prairie View A&M (5-3) Others receiving votes: Fayetteville State (7-2), Fort Valley State (8-1), Chowan (6-3), Langston (6-2), Alabama State (5-3), Howard (3-5), Virginia State (6-3), Texas Southern (4-4), South Carolina State (3-5)

Gamecock women dominate in exhibition

COLUMBIA – No.1 South Carolina thrived in the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season with a 123-32 exhibition win over Benedict Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. Eight Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Zia Cooke and Bree Hall. Sophomore Sania Feagin impressed with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive.

The Gamecocks officially open the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 when they will host ETSU at Colonial Life Arena. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. with the team celebrating its 2022 SEC Regular-Season and NCAA Championships beginning at approximately 8:10 p.m.

Garnet and Black World Series begins Wednesday

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team will have its annual Garnet and Black World Series this week at Founders Park.

The series starts at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Game two will be Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3, at 3:30 p.m. The series concludes on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 11:30 a.m.

The Garnet and Black World Series is free and open to the public.

Clemson's Simpson named Butkus finalist

The Butkus Foundation has named Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson as one of 15 semifinalists for the collegiate Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

The collegiate semifinalists come from 15 different schools representing six conferences (ACC, American Athletic, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC) and the FBS independents.

The winner of each award will be named on or before Dec. 7 after finalists are named on Nov. 21 by the award committee.