COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Boston, Staley sweep awards

Naismith sweep for Carolina

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - For the first time since expanding to three awards in 2018, one women's basketball team has swept all three Naismith awards, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced.

South Carolina junior Aliyah Boston claimed the Naismith Trophy for Player of the Year in addition to being named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, while Dawn Staley earned Naismith Coach of the Year honors for the second time in the last three seasons.

Staley also picked up Coach of the Year honors from the United States Basketball Writers Association. Boston capped the night being named one of five finalists for the Wooden Award.

Clemson baseball faces NC State

Who – NC State (16-8, 4-4 ACC) vs. Clemson (17-7, 1-4 ACC)

Best Ranking – NCS – No. 22 Collegiate Baseball; CU – NR

When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

Where – Clemson (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday, Sunday), ACC Network (Saturday)

Carolina baseball at Mizzou

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team travels to Columbia, Mo., to face Missouri in a three-game Southeastern Conference series.

The games begin on Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday's game starts at 3 p.m. ET) and the series concludes Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. All three games will be on SEC Network Plus.

