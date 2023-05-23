Boston College tops Virginia Tech in ACC tourney

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Nick Wang and Joe Vetrano combined for nine RBIs — all with two outs — and Boston College opened the ACC Tournament with an 11-7 victory over Virginia Tech. Pool play continues on Wednesday with Virginia Tech (30-22) facing No. 3 seed Clemson (39-17). Boston College (35-17) plays the Tigers on Friday for a chance to reach the ACC semifinals.

Game times set for Clemson Super Regional

The Clemson softball team advanced to the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament after defeating Auburn 5-1 Sunday. The Tigers will now travel to Norman, Okla. for a three-game series with No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma Sooners.

The first game of the series is scheduled for Friday, May 26 at 2 p.m. followed by the second game Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. If the series goes to a third game it will be played Sunday, May 28 with a time to be determined.

The winner of the series will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Grice named semifinalist for Golden Spikes Award

CLEMSON – Junior lefthander and first baseman Caden Grice was named one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award. The accolade is presented each year to the top amateur baseball player in the nation by USA Baseball. This year’s finalists are announced June 7 and the winner is announced June 25 on ESPN.

Grice (Greer) has been a two-way threat for the Tigers in 2023. He is 7-1 with a 3.18 ERA, .199 opponents’ batting average and 82 strikeouts against 31 walks in 62.1 innings pitched over 12 starts on the mound. At the plate, he is hitting .296 with 14 homers, a triple, 12 doubles, 54 RBIs, 50 runs, a .408 on-base percentage and three steals in 52 games (51 starts).

Amick shares ACC Player of the Week

Clemson’s Billy Amick was named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week along with NC State’s Cannon Peebles. Amick, who received ACC weekly honors for the second week in a row, led Clemson to another 4-0 week by going 8-for-15 (.533) with a homer, two doubles, 10 RBIs, four runs, an .867 slugging percentage and a .556 on-base percentage in four games.

USC duo earn All-SEC honors

USC catcher Cole Messina and outfielder Ethan Petry both were named to the All-Southeastern Conference First Team while Petry was named to the league’s Freshman All-SEC team.

Messina is hitting .317 with 56 runs scored, 17 doubles, 17 home runs, 62 RBI, six stolen bases and 34 walks, staring in all 55 games for the Gamecocks in 2023. Petry leads the Gamecocks and is sixth in the SEC with a .379 batting average. He has 48 runs scored, nine doubles, 21 home runs, 69 RBI, 24 walks and 13 hit by pitches.

Cannarella named ACC Freshman of the Year

Cam Cannarella was named ACC Freshman of the Year. Cannarella is Clemson’s fourth ACC Freshman-of-the-Year, joining Matthew LeCroy (1995), Patrick Boyd (1998) and Seth Beer (2016).

Cannarella (OF), who was also an All-ACC Freshman pick, joined Billy Amick (DH/UT) as First-Team All-ACC selections. Caden Grice earned Second-Team All-ACC honors as a starting pitcher and Cooper Ingle was named Third-Team All-ACC at catcher.

11 USC players named preseason All-America, All-SEC

Eleven University of South Carolina football players have been named to Athlon magazine’s 2023 preseason All-America and All-SEC teams, the national publication announced today.

Kai Kroeger and Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. both earned spots on Athlon’s All-America squads, with Kroeger listed on the second team, while Wells garnered a fourth-team selection. Kroeger and Wells were also named to Athlon’s preseason first-team All-SEC unit.

Nick Emmanwori was the lone Gamecock to earn a spot on the second-team All-SEC squad, while Tonka Hemingway and Mitch Jeter were assigned to the third-team All-SEC unit.

Six Gamecocks were featured on Athlon’s fourth-team All-SEC squad, including Spencer Rattler, Trey Knox, Dakereon Joyner, Mohamed Kaba, Marcellas Dial and Xavier Legette.