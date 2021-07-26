COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Big South Media Day is Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The annual Big South Conference Football Media Day is to take place on Tuesday, July 27, at the Charlotte Marriott SouthPark Hotel in Charlotte, N.C.
The event will kick off the 20th season of Big South football and features a luncheon at noon followed by interview sessions with local, regional and national media outlets.
The preseason poll and preseason All-Conference teams will first be posted on the Big South’s Social Media platforms, and later available online at www.BigSouthSports.com starting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Again this year, interviews with each team’s head coach and student-athletes will be part of a live show on ESPN+ hosted by Evan Lepler and Erin Summers starting at approximately 1:30pm (see below for full schedule). The show will air live on an ESPN platform for the seventh consecutive year (click here to access the live feed).
Fans can follow Football Media Day and engage with the event using the hashtag #BigSouthFB on the Big South’s social platforms. The day will include various posts on the league’s main @BigSouthSports Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, while the popular “Chalk Talk” segment with the student-athletes will air on Instagram Live Tuesday morning from 8:30-11:00 a.m.
Carolina baseball adds Caillet
COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball program and head coach Mark Kingston have announced the hiring of Chad Caillet as an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator for the Gamecocks.
"Chad Caillet has been one of the most respected coaches in our game for more than a decade," Kingston said. "He has a strong reputation for high level recruiting as well as being regarded as one of the top offensive coaches in the game. He has strong relationships with players but is also a fierce competitor and proven winner. I couldn't be happier to welcome Chad and his great family to Columbia."
Caillet (pronounced ki-YAY) joins Carolina after spending the past two seasons at Texas A&M. He coached Will Frizzell, who ranked third in the SEC and eighth in the nation with 18 home runs in 2021. In his first season in College Station, the Aggies hit .296 in the Covid-shortened season while Zach DeLoach hit .421 with six home runs in 18 games. He also helped recruit Texas A&M's 2021 class, which is currently ranked No. 11 in the country by Perfect Game.
Strachan named to Butkus list
University of South Carolina senior Jordan Strachan has been named to the Butkus Award preseason watch list. The Butkus Award, now in its 37th season, annually honors the nation's best linebacker. The watch list contains 51 linebackers.
Skalski, Spector on Butkus list
The Butkus Foundation announced that Clemson linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector have been named as two of 51 players on the watch list for the collegiate Butkus Award.
Booth, Turner on Thorpe list
The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association announced that Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and Clemson safety Nolan Turner have been named as two of 40 players on the watch list for the Thorpe Award.