COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Big South Media Day is Tuesday

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball program and head coach Mark Kingston have announced the hiring of Chad Caillet as an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator for the Gamecocks.

"Chad Caillet has been one of the most respected coaches in our game for more than a decade," Kingston said. "He has a strong reputation for high level recruiting as well as being regarded as one of the top offensive coaches in the game. He has strong relationships with players but is also a fierce competitor and proven winner. I couldn't be happier to welcome Chad and his great family to Columbia."

Caillet (pronounced ki-YAY) joins Carolina after spending the past two seasons at Texas A&M. He coached Will Frizzell, who ranked third in the SEC and eighth in the nation with 18 home runs in 2021. In his first season in College Station, the Aggies hit .296 in the Covid-shortened season while Zach DeLoach hit .421 with six home runs in 18 games. He also helped recruit Texas A&M's 2021 class, which is currently ranked No. 11 in the country by Perfect Game.

Strachan named to Butkus list

University of South Carolina senior Jordan Strachan has been named to the Butkus Award preseason watch list. The Butkus Award, now in its 37th season, annually honors the nation's best linebacker. The watch list contains 51 linebackers.