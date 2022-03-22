COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Aliyah Boston is finalist for Naismith Player of Year

COLUMBIA -- For the second time in as many seasons, South Carolina junior forward Aliyah Boston is one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced.

She is the only player in the country to be a finalist for the organization's Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards this season, a feat she accomplished last season as well.

The 2022 SEC Player and Defensive Player of the Year, Boston has been consistently dominant all season, leading the nation with 27 double-doubles, including her current NCAA-leading and SEC record-setting streak of 26 in a row. In addition to her 16.4 points per game, she is fifth in the nation in rebounds per game (12.1) - 21st in offensive boards (3.8) and seventh in defensive boards (8.3). Her 2.58 blocks per game are 10th-best in the nation as well. In 11 games against ranked opponents, all of her averages go up - 17.5 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks.

Boston's 14.8 win shares, according to HerHoopStats.com, leads the nation, and her player efficiency rating (44.1) is second in the country and markedly outpaces her fellow finalists with Iowa's Caitlin Clark the next closest in 15th place at 36.5.

Already this season, Boston was named National Player of the Year by The Athletic and was a unanimous First-Team All-America selection by the Associated Press. In recognition of her balanced excellence on the court and in the classroom, she was also the CoSIDA Women's Basketball Academic All-America of the Year for the second time in as many seasons.

Fans can support their favorite finalist by visiting naismithtrophy.com/vote between Tue., March 22 and Tue., March 29, to cast their ballots; the fan vote will account for five percent of the overall final vote. Fans may also vote by visiting the @MarchMadnessWBB Twitter page between March 22-29 to vote for their favorite men's and women's player. The 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy for Women's Player of the Year will be awarded during the Women's Final Four in Minneapolis.

No. 1/1 South Carolina advanced to its eighth straight NCAA Sweet 16 with a pair of wins last weekend in Columbia, making the third-longest active streak in the country. The Gamecocks will face No. 17/18 North Carolina in the Greensboro Regional on Fri., March. 25, at 7 p.m. with the game airing on ESPN.

2022 Naismith Finalists

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Elissa Cunane, NC State

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Clemson guard transferring

CLEMSON (AP) — Clemson starting guard Nick Honor has entered the NCAA transfer portal and plans to play his final college season elsewhere.

Team spokesman Benjamin Winterrowd confirmed Honor's decision Tuesday. Honor, a fourth-year junior, has played the past two seasons for the Tigers. He will have one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer.

Honor is a 5-foot-10 guard from Orlando, Florida, who started 35 of 57 games while with the Tigers. He made 25 starts this season, when the Tigers finished 17-16.

Honor averaged 7.7 points this season, leading the team with 79 assists.

Honor played as a freshman at Fordham before transferring to Clemson, where he sat out his first season due to NCAA rules before playing the past two years.

SCSU softball postponed

CLINTON – The Presbyterian College softball team’s scheduled doubleheader with South Carolina State on Wednesday has been postponed due to a high chance of rain.

PC and SC State have rescheduled their doubleheader to Wednesday, April 27 to start at 1 p.m.

College baseball

Wednesday

Winthrop at Clemson, 6 p.m.

