COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: ACC Football Kickoff goes to 3 days

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For the first time in the history of the event, the Atlantic Coast Conference will conduct the annual ACC Football Kickoff with three full interview days, July 25-27, in Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Westin Charlotte. ACC Network will provide live coverage each day.

"ACC Football Kickoff is one of the league’s signature events, and we look forward to this year’s event and its expanded coverage," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. "This is another terrific opportunity to highlight our tremendous ACC football student-athletes, head coaches and programs and we look forward to all of them coming together. We appreciate ACC Network broadcasting live during all three days and the outstanding media dedicated to covering our league."

With the elimination of divisions beginning this fall, the breakdown of schools will be as follows:

Tuesday, July 25: Commissioner Jim Phillips, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Syracuse

Wednesday, July 26: Duke, Florida State, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Thursday, July 27: Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest

NGU football moving to Conference Carolinas

TIGERVILLE -- North Greenville University’s Football program will move to Conference Carolinas in 2025. The transition means all 20 NGU athletic teams will be aligned in one NCAA Division II conference.

Conference Carolinas announced that it is adding Shorter University as a member, giving the conference six schools which field varsity football teams among the 15 CC member institutions.

With six varsity football member schools, Conference Carolinas meets the minimum number required to compete for a conference championship and NCAA Division II championship competition.