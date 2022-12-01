COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: 5 Gamecocks get PFF honors

Five members of the University of South Carolina football team have been recognized for their outstanding play during the 2022 football season by ProFootballFocus (PFF).

Defensive back Nick Emmanwori was named to PFF’s True Freshman All-America team. The 6-4, 218-pounder from Irmo leads the Gamecocks in tackles with 78. He is tied for 16th in the SEC with 6.5 tackles per game while tying for the league-lead with 59 solo tackles, the top mark among true freshmen in the country.

Wide receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. was named to the first-team All-SEC unit by PFF. The 6-1, 207-pound junior from Richmond, Va., leads the Gamecocks with 63 receptions for 898 yards and six touchdowns. He ranks second in the SEC in receiving yards per game at 74.8 and is third in receptions per game at 5.25. He also has cracked the school’s all-time single-season list in both receptions and receiving yards, ranking 10th in both categories.

Punter Kai Kroeger was named to the second-team All-SEC squad by PFF. A semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, the 6-4, 207-pound junior from Lake Forest, Ill., has averaged 46.8 yards per punt, tops in the SEC, second in the country and the second-best mark in school history.

Tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway were selected to PFF’s All-SEC third team.

The Gamecocks finished the 2022 regular season with an 8-4 record overall, including a 4-4 mark in SEC play. They are ranked 19th in the College Football Playoff Rankings and 20th in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches poll. They await their bowl destination and opponent, which will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Maye is ACC Rookie of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. – North Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been voted the ACC Rookie of the Year for the 2022 football season, while Florida State defensive end Patrick Payton earned the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year honor.

The honors were determined by a 65-member voting panel consisting of 51 selected media and the conference’s 14 head coaches.

Maye, who hails from Huntersville, North Carolina, has thrown for 3,847 yards and 35 touchdowns to go along with 629 yards rushing and six more TDs to lead the nation in total offense. He is just the ninth FBS quarterback since 2010 to post 3,500 pass yards, 35 passing TDs, 500 rushing yards, and five rushing TDs in a season.

Also voted the ACC Offensive Player of the Year for the 2022 season, Maye became the only conference player in the last 25 years to register at least 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in four consecutive games.

Florida State’s Payton made a definite impact as he helped the Seminoles to a 9-3 finish and a spot in a bowl game for the first time since 2019.

Earning a place in the regular rotation at defensive end, the Miami native has registered 29 total tackles, including four quarterback sacks and five total tackles for loss. Three pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble added to his banner college debut year.

Clemson's Antonio Williams was second in the voting for top rookie with two votes.

Wofford names new coach

SPARTANBURG – Wofford College has announced that Shawn Watson has been named the head coach of the football program.

A veteran with nearly 40 years of coaching experience, Watson came to Wofford in January 2022 as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. On Oct. 6, he was named interim head coach and led the Terriers to a 3-3 record.

Prior to Wofford, he spent the 2021 season as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at the University of Northern Iowa. Along with his work with the Panthers, he has served as offensive coordinator at Texas (2014-15), Louisville (2012-13), Nebraska (2007-10), Colorado (2000-05) and Pittsburgh (2017-18). Additionally, he was the head coach at his alma mater, Southern Illinois, from 1994-96.

“Wofford was fortunate to have had a lot of interest in the position,” said Dr. Nayef Samhat, Wofford’s president. “I believe this is because we have a tradition of success, but it’s also because we are second to none when it comes to encouraging student-athletes to excel academically, athletically and in leadership and service. That’s a powerful legacy, and we look forward to Coach Watson continuing the tradition.”

Durant to honor students

South Carolina State University alumnus and LA Rams defensive back Decobie Durant will recognize three area student athletes who have demonstrated both academic and athletic achievement at 2 p.m. on Friday in the Staley Hall auditorium.

The students will receive autographed LA Rams memorabilia in celebration of their efforts.

SC State Head Football Coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough will deliver the gifts on Durant’s behalf. Durant is scheduled to join the celebration via videoconference.