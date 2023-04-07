COLUMBIA – South Carolina seniors Laeticia Amihere, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke are among the prospects who will attend WNBA Draft 2023 presented by State Farm on Monday, April 10 at Spring Studios in the Tribecca section of New York City. The draft will air live on ESPN with exclusive coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

This Gamecock quartet played an integral role in delivering three-straight NCAA Final Four appearances, the 2022 National Championship, three SEC Regular-Season Championships and three SEC Tournament titles.

In their four seasons in Garnet and Black, South Carolina posted a 129-9 record (.935), including a 45-7 mark (.865) against ranked opponents and a 61-3 slate (.953) in SEC action. They spent every week of the last two seasons ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll, putting together the second-longest streak at No. 1 (38) in the history of that poll. They were atop the AP Poll 51 total weeks over the last four seasons and were never ranked outside the top 10.

The group played in every Final Four possible in their careers, missing an opportunity to make it a sweep by the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament, at which time the Gamecocks were ranked No. 1 in the country.

Lembo named special teams coach of year

“The stats are final for the 2022 football season and after checking all the numbers and formula’s the results are final. The #1 Special Teams unit in the country for 2022 was South Carolina and that means that Pete Lembo wins my Special Teams coach of the year for the second time in the last four years!”

So said Phil Steele as he announced that South Carolina special teams coordinator Pete Lembo was indeed the top special teams coach for 2022.

Here are some of Carolina’s 2022 special teams successes:

The Gamecocks boasted the nation’s top-ranked special teams unit, earning the No. 1 spot in ESPN’s special teams efficiency ranking.

South Carolina ranked fourth in the country in punt returns (16.6), fifth in kickoff returns (25.1), seventh in net punting (42.8), 23rd in opponent kickoff returns (17.3) and 27th in opponent punt returns (4.6).

The Gamecocks tied for third in the country with six blocked kicks and tied for second with five blocked punts.

The Gamecocks scored five special teams touchdowns – two blocked punt returns, one kick return, one fake punt and one fake field goal.

Junior punter Kai Kroeger was an All-American and first-team All-SEC selection. Long snapper Hunter Rogers earned second-team All-SEC honors.

Placekicker Mitch Jeter was a perfect 11-for-11 in field goal attempts in 2022, including a pair of 50-plus yarders. Jeter and Eddie Leopard (12-for-12 in 1980) are the only kickers in school history to make all of their field goal attempts in a season with a minimum of 10 attempts.