COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: 3 Bulldogs get MEAC honors

3 Bulldogs get MEAC honors

Three South Carolina State players were honored by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for their performances in a 33-9 victory over Bethune-Cookman Saturday.

Running back Kendrell Flowers was named MEAC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 153 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. Linebacker BJ Davis was named MEAC

Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting two passes and returning one 59-yards for a touchdown. He also added five tackles. Gavyn Zimmerman is the MEAC Specialist of the Week after the kicker converted 3-of-4 extra points and connected on fields goals of 26 and 32 yards.